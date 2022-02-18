Farsley resident Nicola Lawson shared dramatic photographs of a fallen tree in in The Gardens.

She said: "'Tree is down on The Gardens and has taken out phone lines and telegraph pole/lines are blocking Farfield Avenue, please use a different route for now.

"We are blocking the road with cars but the telegraph pole is split in two and threatening to come down into Farfield Avenue, all the wires are all over the road."

A tree has fallen down in The Gardens in Farsley due to Storm Eunice. Photo taken by Nicola Lawson.

It comes after a road was blocked in Armley due to another fallen tree.

The tree is blocking both Heights Way and Albany Terrace.

First Bus confirmed that the 15 service is diverting in both directions.

Elsewhere, Flyer Buses confirmed that the A3 service cannot run on cemetery road in Yeadon due to a fallen tree.

The tree has reportedly taken down the phone lines. Photo taken by Nicola Lawson.

The A3 service will operate via high street both directions.

Police are in attendance at the scene.

Vesper Road in Kirkstall is also blocked due to a fallen tree.