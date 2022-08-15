Met Office storm warning for Leeds - when the stormy weather is due to hit and how long it will last

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a weekend of scorching sun, the city is bracing itself for some stormy weather in the early stages of the working week.

The warning has been issued for both today (Monday, August 15) and tomorrow (Tuesday, August 16) but when exactly will thunderstorms descend on the city?

Regarding today, the Met Office website reads: “Hit-and-miss thunderstorms likely to develop through Monday, producing some torrential downpours for some spots, and possible disruption.”

People have been warned to expect spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

They have also said there is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding quickly with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lighting strikes, hail or strong winds.

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services have been mentioned as a possibility and the Met Office have also claimed there is a “slight chance” of power cuts.

There has also been a warning about Tuesday and the Met Office website reads: “While some places stay dry, others are likely to see thunderstorms during Tuesday with torrential rain bringing some disruption.”

Although temperatures are expected to stay relatively high, there may be some downpour after a dry stint in the city and across swathes of the country.

As it stands, there has not been a warning issued for Wednesday.

Here is a full hour-by-hour forecast for today and a forecast for every three hours on Tuesday, courtesy of the Met Office website.

Monday:

5am: Cloudy 19C

6am: Cloudy 19C

7am: Cloudy 18C

8am: Sunny intervals 19C

9am: Sunny intervals 20C

10am: Cloudy 21C

11am: Sunny intervals 22C

Noon: Cloudy 23C

1pm: Sunny intervals 24C

2pm: Light rain 25C

3pm: Cloudy 24C

4pm: Cloudy 24C

5pm: Cloudy 24C

6pm: Cloudy 23C

7pm: Cloudy 22C

8pm: Cloudy 22C

9pm: Cloudy 21C

10pm: Thunder 20C

11pm: Thunder 20C

Tuesday:

7am: Cloudy 17C

10am: Cloudy 19C

1pm: Cloudy 21C

4pm: Light rain 22C

7pm: Light shower 19C

10pm: Cloudy 16C