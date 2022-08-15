Met Office storm warning for Leeds - when the stormy weather is due to hit and how long it will last

After a weekend of scorching sun, the city is bracing itself for some stormy weather in the early stages of the working week.
The warning has been issued for both today (Monday, August 15) and tomorrow (Tuesday, August 16) but when exactly will thunderstorms descend on the city?
Regarding today, the Met Office website reads: “Hit-and-miss thunderstorms likely to develop through Monday, producing some torrential downpours for some spots, and possible disruption.”
People have been warned to expect spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
They have also said there is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding quickly with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lighting strikes, hail or strong winds.
Delays and cancellations to train and bus services have been mentioned as a possibility and the Met Office have also claimed there is a “slight chance” of power cuts.
There has also been a warning about Tuesday and the Met Office website reads: “While some places stay dry, others are likely to see thunderstorms during Tuesday with torrential rain bringing some disruption.”
Although temperatures are expected to stay relatively high, there may be some downpour after a dry stint in the city and across swathes of the country.
As it stands, there has not been a warning issued for Wednesday.
Here is a full hour-by-hour forecast for today and a forecast for every three hours on Tuesday, courtesy of the Met Office website.
Monday:
5am: Cloudy 19C
6am: Cloudy 19C
7am: Cloudy 18C
8am: Sunny intervals 19C
9am: Sunny intervals 20C
10am: Cloudy 21C
11am: Sunny intervals 22C
Noon: Cloudy 23C
1pm: Sunny intervals 24C
2pm: Light rain 25C
3pm: Cloudy 24C
4pm: Cloudy 24C
5pm: Cloudy 24C
6pm: Cloudy 23C
7pm: Cloudy 22C
8pm: Cloudy 22C
9pm: Cloudy 21C
10pm: Thunder 20C
11pm: Thunder 20C
Tuesday:
7am: Cloudy 17C
10am: Cloudy 19C
1pm: Cloudy 21C
4pm: Light rain 22C
7pm: Light shower 19C
10pm: Cloudy 16C