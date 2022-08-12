The Met Office issued an amber ‘extreme heat’ warning earlier this week for Leeds.
And the mercury will rise to highs of up to 31C today, according to forecasters.
Most Popular
-
1
Lamborghini pictured with car on top of its bonnet at busy Leeds junction following crash
-
2
Rage Against The Machine pull out of headline slot at Leeds Festival
-
3
Leeds Bradford Airport: Full statement on August security staff strike
-
4
Woman "turned blind eye" to drug dealing at her home, Leeds Crown Court told
-
5
Teenager arrested in Leeds as part of firearms offences probe
In response to low reservoir levels during the blazing heat, Yorkshire Water has also issued a hosepipe ban in Leeds.
It follows the record-breaking heatwave last month, where temperatures hit a shocking 39C in Leeds.
Here is the Met Office hour by hour weather forecast for Leeds today.
Hour by hour Leeds weather forecast: Friday
11am: Sunny 24C
Noon: Sunny 26C
1pm: Sunny 28C
2pm: Sunny 29C
3pm: Sunny 30C
4pm: Sunny 31C
5pm: Sunny 31C
6pm: Sunny 30C
7pm: Sunny 28C
8pm: Sunny 26C
9pm: Clear night 24C
10pm: Clear night 22C
11pm: Clear night 21C