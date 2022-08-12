Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office issued an amber ‘extreme heat’ warning earlier this week for Leeds.

And the mercury will rise to highs of up to 31C today, according to forecasters.

Office workers in Park Square, Leeds, enjoying the warm weather.

In response to low reservoir levels during the blazing heat, Yorkshire Water has also issued a hosepipe ban in Leeds.

It follows the record-breaking heatwave last month, where temperatures hit a shocking 39C in Leeds.

Here is the Met Office hour by hour weather forecast for Leeds today.

Hour by hour Leeds weather forecast: Friday

11am: Sunny 24C

Noon: Sunny 26C

1pm: Sunny 28C

2pm: Sunny 29C

3pm: Sunny 30C

4pm: Sunny 31C

5pm: Sunny 31C

6pm: Sunny 30C

7pm: Sunny 28C

8pm: Sunny 26C

9pm: Clear night 24C

10pm: Clear night 22C