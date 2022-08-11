Leeds heatwave: City braced for wasp invasion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office data revealed that the UK experienced the driest July on record last month, and with temperatures soaring into the 30s this week and into the weekend, this makes for the perfect storm of conditions for wasps to breed.

The team at WeThrift have compiled a list of simple steps and precautions that you can take to rid your home of wasps this summer, should we see a sudden surge following the continued sweltering temperatures and dry conditions.

Covering your food and cleaning spillages

Experts are warning that the soaring temperatures and lack of rainfall could lead to a late summer surge in wasps. PIC: PA

Wasps feed on our food and drink spillages left lying around, making summer picnics and barbeques the perfect opportunity for them to swarm. When enjoying a barbeque or general dining al fresco during the warmer weather, try and keep your food wrapped up or covered wherever possible to prevent it from attracting wasps.

Wasps also love sweet and sugary drinks, so cleaning up any drink spillages is a second great way to prevent them from spoiling your summer fun.

Tightly seal your bin bins

The same applies for food waste as we often see swarms of wasps congregating around rubbish bins. Keeping your household bins tightly sealed with a lid rather than keeping them open can help to prevent wasps from invading in search of food. This also applies to your outdoor rubbish bins - if they’re too full to close the lid fully, they’re likely to attract some unwanted visitors, so make a trip to your local tip, or add a heavy item to the top of the bin to weigh the lid down.

Seal cracks in house’s exterior

If you are finding a multitude of wasps in your household even when doors and windows have been closed, it is likely that they’re entering through small gaps or cracks, or where windows and doors are not sealed properly. If you do notice wasps entering through the same spot, take a look for any gaps or cracks in the wall and get them sealed up.

How to spot a wasp nest

Although wasp nesting time is typically in the springtime, the predicted late summer surge means that you should still be on the lookout for nesting wasps around the household and garden. An influx of wasps around a particular area of the house or garden, or continuous loud buzzing being heard is an indication that there’s a nest somewhere in the vicinity.

So, what does a wasp nest look like? Due to the materials that they use to build a nest, they tend to be of a paper-like texture, grey or brown colour and resemble the shape of an inflated balloon. Typically, wasps will build their nests in wall cavities, eaves of the roof, in garages, attics, or in sheds.

Remedies for repelling wasps

Should you wish for a more eco-friendly alternative to your shop-bought insect repellent sprays, or want to save cash by using some of your existing household items, there are several alternative remedies that you can opt for instead. Not only do these methods avoid killing any wasps and upsetting nature’s natural balance, but they will also save you, your family, or pets from accidentally ingesting any harmful fumes from insect killing sprays.

Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil is a third natural option and has been shown to repel wasps, likely due to them disliking the strong scent. Mixing peppermint oil with your everyday dish soap in a water solution and spraying around the house will not only keep the wasps away, but will leave your home smelling minty fresh too!

Clove, geranium and lemongrass

A research study published by the Journal of Pest Management Science found that a combination of these three essential oils is effective for repelling wasps. Mix the three oils together and dab over any cracks and crevices around the home using a cot wool ball or pad. For larger surface areas, mix them in a spray bottle with a little water and use this to spray the areas of your home.

WD40