The operator has published the timetable for the skeleton service it will operate next week as the latest round of strike action by the RMT union and ‘work to rule’ measures by the TSSA union take place.

The overwhelming majority of services across the operator’s 550-station network will be cancelled.

The skeleton services will run on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20 between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The combination of RMT strikes and ‘work to rule’ measures by the TSSA union will make this round of industrial action worse than the two previous occasions this summer.

“We will be able to operate less than 100 of the nearly 2,000 services we would normally provide to customers across the North of England. We’ve done everything we can to offer a skeleton service on the parts of our network where we’re able to - but our advice, unfortunately, has to be ‘Do Not Travel’.

“We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT and TSSA will cause. We will continue to work towards a resolution to this issue with the hope of avoiding future strikes.”

The services due to run are:

Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate.

Leeds to York via Micklefield.

Leeds to Bradford Forster Square.

Leeds to Skipton.

Leeds to Ilkley.

Liverpool to Alderley Edge via Chat Moss, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport.