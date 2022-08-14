Major new £85m build-to-rent Leeds city centre development to go ahead following approval

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council approved plans for the new £85 million build-to-rent residential development on Thursday (August 11).

National developer McLaren Living will lead the development of ‘Beck Yard’, a rapidly emerging residential and mixed-use quarter, located in the South Bank Regeneration area of Leeds city centre.

Beck Yard designed by Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher (CJCT), will transform a vacant, former car park site into a vibrant, residential led neighbourhood, delivering 375 build-to-rent homes, comprising a mix of apartments.

“We’re extremely excited to move forward with our plans for Beck Yard and to work with Leeds city council to deliver this landmark development, providing high quality yet attainable new homes to the city of Leeds,” said Matthew Biddle, Managing Director, McLaren Living.

“Beck Yard is one of two schemes we’re committed to delivering in Leeds and we anticipate receiving strong rental demand for our high-quality experience-led living.”

Water Lane is anchored on high-quality public realm, landscaping and a mix of engaging communal and amenity spaces, focused on the resident experience, creating a sense of community and a sustainable thriving new quarter of the city.

The development will include 30,000 sq ft of external amenity space and 7,000 sq ft of internal amenity, featuring residents’ lounges, shared workspaces, gym, and events areas, with roof gardens on the 1st, 9th, and 14th floors.

The first-floor flexible amenity space connects directly to extensively landscaped communal space, along with co-working space, private dining area, and a spinning/ yoga studio, creating an integral part of residents’ experience and communal life.

“It’s an excellent time to be working in the city. Leeds is one of the UK’s fastest growing cities, forecast to grow by 21 per cent over the next ten years,” Mr Biddle added.

“It is rapidly becoming a headquarters location and the arrival of Channel 4, the planned move to the city by the BBC, along with major corporates, demonstrate a bright future.”