Light Night Leeds will take place today (Wednesday October 22) and tomorrow (Thursday October 23).

The public will be able to view impressive illuminations around the city, with the event featuring around 50 exhibits in total. The majority of the illuminations begin at around 18:00, although some will begin slightly earlier or later, and will close by 22:00.

Storm Benjamin has been named by Météo France, bringing rain and wind to the UK on Wednesday October 22 and Thursday October 23. The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning covering Leeds from 00:00 to 21:00 on Thursday October 23.

Met Office yellow rain warning

The warning reads: “Risk of heavy rain for southern and eastern parts of Britain.

“Spray and flooding on roads leading to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents, making journey times longer. Public transport affected in places with some journey times taking longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

“A complex area of low pressure over the mid-Atlantic early this week is expected to move towards the UK whilst deepening, but confidence in the details of its track and intensity as it crosses the UK remains fairly low.

“Despite these uncertainties, there is at least a medium likelihood that an extensive, and in places heavy swathe of rain will move into southwestern Britain during Wednesday evening and spread quickly northeast, with totals by early Thursday morning of widely 20-30mm, and for some places 30-50mm. There is a small chance a few places could exceed this, most likely over North Devon and Cornwall and more generally in the east of the highlighted area.

“In association with the rain, conditions are expected to turn windy with a chance of gales, initially along southern and eastern coasts, but more widely across southern Britain during Thursday daytime.”

A woman views Spirograph Reimagined by Lesley Halliwell & William Card. | Danny Lawson / PA Wire

Met Office Yorkshire and Humber weather forecast

Tonight (Wednesday October 22)

Clear spells in the north at first but cloud will thicken from the south, with rain, heavy at times, arriving after midnight. Light winds at first but strengthening later. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Thursday October 23

Cloudy with rain and strong winds through the morning. Turning drier from the west with sunny spells developing and winds easing a little through the afternoon. Turning colder. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Leeds forecast for Light Night (Met Office)

Here’s a more detailed look at the weather forecast for Leeds for today and tomorrow evening.

Wednesday October 22

18:00 - 10% chance of precipitation, wind gust 6mph, temperature 11°C

19:00 - 20% chance of precipitation, wind gust 6mph, temperature 11°C

20:00 - 20% chance of precipitation, wind gust 6mph, temperature 11°C

21:00 - 20% chance of precipitation, wind gust 7mph, temperature 11°C

22:00 - 30% chance of precipitation, wind gust 8mph, temperature 10°C

Thursday October 23

18:00 - 30% chance of precipitation, wind gust 33mph, temperature 8°C

19:00 - 20% chance of precipitation, wind gust 33mph, temperature 8°C

20:00 - 20% chance of precipitation, wind gust 32mph, temperature 8°C

21:00 - 20% chance of precipitation, wind gust 30mph, temperature 7°C

22:00 - 30% chance of precipitation, wind gust 30mph, temperature 7°C