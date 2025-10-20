Light Night Leeds 2025: Wellington Place unveils nature-inspired zone

City centre neighbourhood Wellington Place is set to transform into a vibrant hub for Light Night Leeds 2025.

The sustainable city centre business community is offering a unique programme that blends immersive art, interactive installations and local talent with a nature-inspired twist.

Light Night Leeds takes place on Wednesday, October 22, and Thursday, October 23, from 6pm to 10pm.

The Wellington Place Zone will be a must-visit family destination, featuring a series of nature-themed installations, and, new for 2025, a specially curated exhibition by four local primary schools.

The nature inspired line-up includes The Dancing Fountain, a mesmerising water and light show that choreographs itself to music. Elsewhere in the zone, ‘Moths at Work’ and their mobile cart of wonder will lead a moving physical street theatre interaction, featuring two disco moths sent down from the moon to collect moments of fun, pride and silliness to beam back home.

Another highlight is ‘And…Breathe’, an installation by Pif-Paf artists Eleanor Hooper and Pete Gunson, alongside technical collaborator Jonathan Richards, which encourages mindfulness through a calming, meditative blend of sounds and light.

Inside 4 Wellington Place, visitors will be able to explore the ‘Light Cube’, an interactive 3D light experience developed by Leeds-based Hackspace, which invites people to engage with light in motion.

Adding a new dimension to this year’s programme, 11 Wellington Place will host the Light Landmarks Schools Exhibition, a showcase of imaginative artwork created by pupils from Armley Park, Little London Academy, Park View and Shakespeare Primary.

Led by artist Gemma Wood, the exhibition invites visitors to explore how children envision the future of Light Night across Leeds.

Returning by popular demand, the Wellington Place Silent Disco will offer family-friendly playlists, hosted at 4 Wellington Place. Visitors can also enjoy free face painting, alongside offers from the Wellington Place cafes and restaurants as well as delicious street food from local favourites including 7 Star Flag, Shoot the Bull, Pav’s Dhaba and Mexican Pilgrim.

To keep spirits warm, independent specialty coffee roasters, Bean Coffee at 11 Wellington Place, will also be giving away 50 free hot chocolates each night.

The Wellington Place Zone also includes The Junction, where The Matter of the Heart installation connects local residents through light. Each participant wears a heart monitor, and their individual light box flashes in sync with their heartbeat, creating a shared visual rhythm, no matter where they are.

Sarah Limbert, marketing manager at Wellington Place, Federated Hermes MEPC, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of Light Night Leeds once again and proud to host such an engaging nature-inspired programme. We’re especially excited to showcase the creativity of local school children in the exhibition space at 11 Wellington Place. The work they’ve produced is incredibly impressive, and we can’t wait for the rest of Leeds to see it!

She added: “The Wellington Place Zone offers a traffic-free setting just five minutes’ walk from the train station, making it an ideal spot to enjoy Light Night. Visitors can look forward to interactive installations, family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to get involved. It’s the perfect destination for all ages to experience the magic of the event.”

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, added: “Some of the city’s most recognisable locations will be completely transformed for this year’s Light Night Leeds and it’s a wonderful opportunity for visitors to enjoy Leeds in a completely different way.

“It’s also fantastic to see so many of our newer public spaces hosting beautiful artworks and showcasing the city as a top cultural destination. We’re proud to be working with partners likeWellington Place to shine a light on the very best of Leeds.”