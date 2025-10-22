Photos provide illuminating preview of what to expect at Light Night Leeds

This year’s cultural extravaganza takes place tonight and tomorrow (October 23) transforming the city into a spectacular open-air gallery filled with light, colour and creativity. This year’s theme, Landmarks, will see some of the city’s most recognisable buildings illuminated through large-scale projections, installations and immersive displays. One of the highlights will be a striking projection on the city’s historic Queens Hotel, celebrating 200 years of the modern railway. READ MORE: Light Night Leeds 2025 - Full list of city centre bus diversions