Photos provide illuminating preview of what to expect at Light Night Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:47 BST

These photos provide an illuminating preview of what to expect at Light Night Leeds.

This year’s cultural extravaganza takes place tonight and tomorrow (October 23) transforming the city into a spectacular open-air gallery filled with light, colour and creativity. This year’s theme, Landmarks, will see some of the city’s most recognisable buildings illuminated through large-scale projections, installations and immersive displays. One of the highlights will be a striking projection on the city’s historic Queens Hotel, celebrating 200 years of the modern railway. READ MORE: Light Night Leeds 2025 - Full list of city centre bus diversions

People view Nocturnal by Glow Art Creations.

1. Light Night Leeds 2025

People view Nocturnal by Glow Art Creations. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
One Second Lovestory by Dirk Rauscher is projected on to the Queens Hotel.

2. L:ght Night Leeds 2025

One Second Lovestory by Dirk Rauscher is projected on to the Queens Hotel. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
People view Spirograph Reimagined by Lesley Halliwell & William Card.

3. Light Night Leeds 2025

People view Spirograph Reimagined by Lesley Halliwell & William Card. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
One Second Lovestory by Dirk Rauscher is projected on to the Queens Hotel.

4. Light Night Leeds 2025

One Second Lovestory by Dirk Rauscher is projected on to the Queens Hotel. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
People view Nocturnal by Glow Art Creations.

5. Light Night Leeds 2025

People view Nocturnal by Glow Art Creations. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
One Second Lovestory by Dirk Rauscher is projected on to the Queens Hotel

6. Light Night Leeds 2025

One Second Lovestory by Dirk Rauscher is projected on to the Queens Hotel | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds city centre
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice