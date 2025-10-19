Light Night Leeds 2025: Here's everything you need to know

It’s the illuminating cultural extravaganza which shines a light on city centre landmarks.

Light Night Leeds takes place on Wednesday, October 22, and Thursday, October 23, transforming the city into a spectacular open-air gallery filled with light, colour and creativity.

This year’s theme, Landmarks, will see some of the city’s most recognisable buildings illuminated through large-scale projections, installations and immersive displays.

One of the highlights will be a striking projection on the city’s historic Queens Hotel, celebrating 200 years of the modern railway.

One Second Lovestory will be shown between 6.45pm and 10pm on both evenings. | Third Party

Light Night Leeds works with venues and outdoor spaces all over the city with artworks including other large-scale projections, light sculptures, street performances and interactive pieces by international, national and Yorkshire-based artists.

Leeds Civic Hall will host a new commission by Portuguese artists Ocubo, co-produced by the British Library. Entitled Portals: The Machine of Worlds, it incorporates fantastical imagery from books in the library’s collection, inviting visitors to explore universes of science, illusion and discovery.

Last year’s Light Night Leeds saw an estimated record of 210,400 visitors, an increase of five per cent on 2023.

Visit: lightnightleeds.co.uk and follow Light Night Leeds on social media for more information.

Light Night Leeds traffic and travel

Train operator Northern is offering a special £2 train fare into the city.

The offer covers journeys from towns and cities including Halifax, Bradford, Skipton, Harrogate, Dewsbury, Wakefield, York, Doncaster and more.

To take advantage of the £2 offer, tickets must be bought up to three days in advance through Northern's website or app.