When 21-hour Met Office heavy rain warning for Leeds will be in place as area of low pressure moves towards UK
The Met Office has issued a rain warning for parts of West Yorkshire this week.
The yellow rain warning will be in place for parts of West Yorkshire including Leeds from 00:00 to 21:00 on Thursday October 23.
A map from the forecaster shows the areas of West Yorkshire covered by the yellow rain warning.
Met Office yellow rain warning
The warning reads: “Risk of heavy rain for southern and eastern parts of Britain.
“Spray and flooding on roads leading to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents, making journey times longer. Public transport affected in places with some journey times taking longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.
“A complex area of low pressure over the mid-Atlantic early this week is expected to move towards the UK whilst deepening, but confidence in the details of its track and intensity as it crosses the UK remains fairly low.
“Despite these uncertainties, there is at least a medium likelihood that an extensive, and in places heavy swathe of rain will move into southwestern Britain during Wednesday evening and spread quickly northeast, with totals by early Thursday morning of widely 20-30mm, and for some places 30-50mm. There is a small chance a few places could exceed this, most likely over North Devon and Cornwall and more generally in the east of the highlighted area.
“In association with the rain, conditions are expected to turn windy with a chance of gales, initially along southern and eastern coasts, but more widely across southern Britain during Thursday daytime.”
Met Office Yorkshire and Humber weather forecast
Wednesday October 22
Early mist and fog slowly clearing to sunny spells, variable cloud, and perhaps the odd shower. Cloud thickening from the south later, with rain possible after dark. Light winds. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Thursday October 23 to Saturday October 25
Unsettled, with any heavy rain Thursday and early Friday, clearing to occasional showers later. Perhaps sunnier Saturday, especially inland. Winds also strengthening. Turning colder by Saturday.