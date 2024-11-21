Leeds weather: New yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office in effect from today
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and warned of “wintry showers and icy patches”.
The warning is in place for areas around Leeds such as Sheffield, Huddersfield and the Yorkshire Coast, though it does not cover the city. As it stands, more snow is not forecast for Leeds; though temperatures are set to drop.
The warning is in place from midday today (Thursday) until 10am on Friday. The Met Office has warned of potential travel disruption as icy stretches form on untreated surfaces.
On how residents can stay safe, a spokesperson said: “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.
“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
