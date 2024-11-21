Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as temperatures remain low and 29-hour weather warning looms
Snow blanketed Leeds on Tuesday morning, but with mostly clear skies since then, only traces of the white cover linger in parts of the city.
Thermometers, however, continue to display barely-above-freezing numbers, which is forecast to be the case for most of the week.
On Wednesday, the Met Office issued a 29-hour yellow weather warning for snow and rain, which is set to come into effect from 4am on Saturday (November 23).
Today (November 21), Leeds is forecast to remain dry, with sunny intervals in the early hours giving way for clear skies later in the afternoon.
Temperatures are not expected to exceed 2°C, remaining below freezing until lunchtime.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, November 21 in Leeds, as provided by the Met Office:
- 4am: Partly cloudy night, -1°C
- 5am: Clear, -1°C, feeling like -5°C due to light winds
- 6am: Clear skies continue, -1°C, with similar wind chill
- 7am: Clear, temperature at 0°C, but still feeling colder
- 8am: Clear skies, 0°C, light westerly breeze
- 9am: Partly cloudy, 1°C, slight warming
- 10am: Sunny intervals , 2°C, light winds
- 11am: Continued sunny intervals, reaching 3°C
- Midday: Mostly sunny, holding at 3°C, with good visibility
- 1pm - 3pm: Similar conditions with temperatures stabilizing around 3°C, partly cloudy skies and moderate breeze
- 4pm: Partly cloudy, cooling to 2°C
- 5pm - 7pm: Clear and cold, temperatures drop to 1°C
- 8pm - 10pm: Mostly clear, 0°C, feeling chillier with winds
- 11pm: Clear, -1°C
- Midnight: Clear and calm, dipping further to -2°C
