Temperatures in Leeds will not reach much higher than freezing on Tuesday with the Met Office issuing further weather warnings later this week.

Thermometers, however, continue to display barely-above-freezing numbers, which is forecast to be the case for most of the week.

On Wednesday, the Met Office issued a 29-hour yellow weather warning for snow and rain, which is set to come into effect from 4am on Saturday (November 23).

Today (November 21), Leeds is forecast to remain dry, with sunny intervals in the early hours giving way for clear skies later in the afternoon.

Temperatures are not expected to exceed 2°C, remaining below freezing until lunchtime.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, November 21 in Leeds, as provided by the Met Office:

4am: Partly cloudy night, -1°C

5am: Clear, -1°C, feeling like -5°C due to light winds

6am: Clear skies continue, -1°C, with similar wind chill

7am: Clear, temperature at 0°C, but still feeling colder

8am: Clear skies, 0°C, light westerly breeze

9am: Partly cloudy, 1°C, slight warming

10am: Sunny intervals , 2°C, light winds

11am: Continued sunny intervals, reaching 3°C

Midday: Mostly sunny, holding at 3°C, with good visibility

1pm - 3pm: Similar conditions with temperatures stabilizing around 3°C, partly cloudy skies and moderate breeze

4pm: Partly cloudy, cooling to 2°C

5pm - 7pm: Clear and cold, temperatures drop to 1°C

8pm - 10pm: Mostly clear, 0°C, feeling chillier with winds

11pm: Clear, -1°C

Midnight: Clear and calm, dipping further to -2°C