Leeds is set to bake in sweltering heat as temperatures soar to a scorching 29C.

It will be a very warm and humid afternoon in the city today (June 30), as forecasters from the Met Office warned that the heat will dominate throughout.

The evening promises little relief, with temperatures refusing to drop below 20C and muggy conditions likely to continue into tomorrow.

However, Tuesday will feel noticeably fresher, with clouds gathering and perhaps even some rain later on.

The Met Office said that Wednesday to Friday will stay unsettled, with showery spells midweek and outbreaks of rain to end the working week.

But as today’s temperatures remain hot, here’s the full hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds -

8am - 21C, Sunny intervals

9am - 22C, Sunny intervals

10am - 24C, Sunny intervals

11am - 25C, Sunny intervals

12pm - 26C, Sunny intervals

1pm - 27C, Sunny intervals

2pm - 28C, Sunny intervals

3pm - 29C, Sunny intervals

4pm - 29C, Sunny

5pm - 29C, Sunny

6pm - 29C, Sunny

7pm - 27C, Sunny

8pm - 25C, Sunny

9pm - 23C, Sunny

10pm - 22C, Clear

11pm - 20C, Clear