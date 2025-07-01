Thunderstorms are being predicted for parts of Leeds this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After soaring to highs of 29°C yesterday, a welcome drop in temperatures today could also coincide with thunderstorms later this afternoon.

BBC Weather has predicted light rain showers from 2pm and thundery showers from 4pm. The Met Office is also forecasting “isolated thundery showers” into the early evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Weather has thundery showers from 4pm in Leeds. | Tony Johnson

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds as shared by the BBC.

2pm - 22 °C - light rain showers

3pm - 21 °C - light rain showers

4pm - 21 °C - thundery showers

5pm - 21 °C - thundery showers

6pm - 20 °C - light rain showers

7pm - 19 °C - light rain showers

8pm - 18 °C - light rain showers

9pm - 17 °C - light rain showers

10pm - 16 °C - light cloud

11pm - 16 °C - light cloud

Midnight - 16 °C - light cloud

Tomorrow’s forecast is set to remain mostly dry with sunny spells.