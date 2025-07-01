Leeds weather: Thunderstorms predicted today - hour-by-hour forecast of when they're set to hit
Thunderstorms are being predicted for parts of Leeds this afternoon.
After soaring to highs of 29°C yesterday, a welcome drop in temperatures today could also coincide with thunderstorms later this afternoon.
BBC Weather has predicted light rain showers from 2pm and thundery showers from 4pm. The Met Office is also forecasting “isolated thundery showers” into the early evening.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds as shared by the BBC.
- 2pm - 22 °C - light rain showers
- 3pm - 21 °C - light rain showers
- 4pm - 21 °C - thundery showers
- 5pm - 21 °C - thundery showers
- 6pm - 20 °C - light rain showers
- 7pm - 19 °C - light rain showers
- 8pm - 18 °C - light rain showers
- 9pm - 17 °C - light rain showers
- 10pm - 16 °C - light cloud
- 11pm - 16 °C - light cloud
- Midnight - 16 °C - light cloud
