Leeds weather: Mid-June heatwave continues as the Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning
Yesterday's mainly overcast weather will likely remain throughout Saturday (June 21), with dry, bright and sunny spells at first.
As clouds gather thicker, there is an increased chance of thundery rain. A yellow weather warning covering much of Yorkshire and the north of England will be in place from 3pm today until 4am. on Sunday (June 22).
Those who enjoyed the scorching temperatures yesterday are in luck, as Saturday is likely to remain similarly warm with temperatures between 27C and 29C from early afternoon to late evening.
The UK Hearth Security Agency's (UKHSA) amber heat-health alert also remains in place until Monday (June 23), as soaring temperatures are likely to impact the whole health service.
Looking ahead, however, Sunday is forecast to be slightly cooler, with temperatures peaking at 23C.
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, food & drink, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Below is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Saturday, June 21:
- 9am – 22°C, Sunny intervals
- 10am – 24°C, Sunny intervals
- 11am – 26°C, Sunny intervals
- 12pm – 26°C, Light shower day
- 1pm – 27°C, Light rain
- 2pm – 26°C, Light rain
- 3pm – 26°C, Cloudy
- 4pm – 26°C, Cloudy
- 5pm – 26°C, Sunny intervals
- 6pm – 27°C, Sunny intervals
- 7pm – 27°C, Sunny intervals
- 8pm – 26°C, Light shower day
- 9pm – 25°C, Sunny intervals
- 10pm - 22°C, Partly cloudy night
- 11pm - 21°C, Partly cloudy night
- 12am - 19°C, Partly cloudy night