Temperatures continue to soar in Leeds as the Met Office warns of possible thunderstorms on the horizon.

Yesterday's mainly overcast weather will likely remain throughout Saturday (June 21), with dry, bright and sunny spells at first.

As clouds gather thicker, there is an increased chance of thundery rain. A yellow weather warning covering much of Yorkshire and the north of England will be in place from 3pm today until 4am. on Sunday (June 22).

A thunderstorm warning covers Leeds today. | National World (Inset: Met Office)

Those who enjoyed the scorching temperatures yesterday are in luck, as Saturday is likely to remain similarly warm with temperatures between 27C and 29C from early afternoon to late evening.

The UK Hearth Security Agency's (UKHSA) amber heat-health alert also remains in place until Monday (June 23), as soaring temperatures are likely to impact the whole health service.

Looking ahead, however, Sunday is forecast to be slightly cooler, with temperatures peaking at 23C.

Below is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Saturday, June 21:

9am – 22°C, Sunny intervals

10am – 24°C, Sunny intervals

11am – 26°C, Sunny intervals

12pm – 26°C, Light shower day

1pm – 27°C, Light rain

2pm – 26°C, Light rain

3pm – 26°C, Cloudy

4pm – 26°C, Cloudy

5pm – 26°C, Sunny intervals

6pm – 27°C, Sunny intervals

7pm – 27°C, Sunny intervals

8pm – 26°C, Light shower day

9pm – 25°C, Sunny intervals

10pm - 22°C, Partly cloudy night

11pm - 21°C, Partly cloudy night

12am - 19°C, Partly cloudy night