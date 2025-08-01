Leeds is set to be hit by strong winds after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning of strong winds and heavy rainfall is expected to hit the northern half of the UK from 6am on Monday, August 4 and until 6am on Tuesday, August 5.

Named Storm Floris, Leeds residents can expect “gusts of 40-50 mph with 60-70 mph possible along exposed coasts and high ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong winds and heavy rainfall is expected to hit Leeds from 6am on Monday, August 4. | Simon Hulme

The Met Office have also warned that residents could expect some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, while injuries and danger to life from flying debris, and power cuts may occur.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually windy weather for the time of year across the northern half of the UK early next week.

“The strongest winds are most likely to occur across Scotland during Monday afternoon and night, although there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris.”

Some roads and bridges could be forced to close as a result of the high winds, while flights from Leeds Bradford Airport could face disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are urged to check loose items outside of their homes such as bins and garden furniture, and to amend travel plans if necessary.

It comes following an abnormally dry period, which has seen a drought and subsequent hosepipe ban introduced across Leeds and Yorkshire.