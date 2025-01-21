Leeds weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind throughout all of Friday as Storm Éowyn hits

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:01 BST
A weather warning has been issued for wind in Leeds as another storm is forecasted.

The yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the entirety of Friday (January 24) as Storm Éowyn hits the UK.

The Met Office warns that “very strong winds and widespread disruption” is to be expected, with power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings and homes also possible.

Residents are also warned: “Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

In its summary of what to expect on Friday as the storm hits, the Met Office says: “Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday.

“Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph inland and 80-90 mph along some coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).”

Residents are urged to check loose items outside of their homes such as bins and garden furniture, and to amend travel plans if necessary.

The Met Office adds: “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

