Leeds, weather: Live updates as Storm Eowyn winds cause major travel disruption on roads and railway lines
Weather warnings ranging from yellow, to amber, to red are in place across the country and in Leeds there is a yellow weather warning in place for the whole of the Friday.
Network Rail has urged train users “not to travel” north of York from 11am onwards due to the severe weather, particularly to the north of Newcastle and in Scotland, where there is a “risk to life” warning.
A number of “do not travel” are in place for lines from Leeds, including to and from Manchester Victoria, Carlisle, Morecambe, Skipton, Ilkley, Nottingham and Wigan via Dewsbury.
National Highways has also urged drivers to plan for disruption, saying that there is “a particularly high risk” that high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.
We will be providing all of the latest weather and travel updates in the below blog. If you have anything that you think may held then please get in touch by emailing [email protected].
Live as Storm Eowyn hits Leeds and the UK
Weather warnings in place
As shown in the map below, weather warnings are in place today for the entirety of the UK.
In Leeds, a yellow warning for very strong winds is in place; while there is an amber warning in place for much of the area to the north of the city.
'Do not travel' warnings
Northern Rail has issued a series of ‘do not travel’ warnings for a number of lines across the north of the country.
Some are in place for today and Saturday. These are:
- Barrow/Windermere / Oxenholme – Manchester Airport
- Carlisle – Barrow/Lancaster - Manchester Airport (Cumbrian Coast)
- Morecambe Heysham Port – Lancaster
- Leeds – Settle – Carlisle
- Leeds – Morecambe
Those in place just for Friday are:
- Blackpool North – York
- Wigan Wallgate – Leeds (via Dewsbury)
- Chester – Manchester Victoria - Leeds (via Bradford Interchange)
- Sheffield – Huddersfield (Peniston Line)
- Halifax/Bradford Interchange – Huddersfield
- Leeds – Nottingham
- Sheffield – York
- Newcastle – Ashington (Northumberland Line)
- Newcastle – Morpeth/Chathill
- Newcastle – Carlisle. Except limited services between Newcastle and the MetroCentre.
- Leeds - Skipton
- Leeds - Ilkley
- Manchester Victoria – Leeds (via Hebden Bridge)
- Todmorden – Halifax/Brighouse (Calder Valley Line)
Northern statement on refunds and travel
In a post online this morning, a Northern spokesperson has said:
“REMINDER: Due to the severe weather many routes are closed today with no alternatives in place and we are advising DO NOT TRAVEL. This is not a decision taken lightly, safety for our customers and staff is always our priority.
“On routes where trains are running, we expect disruption and have reduced the number of trains running so we advise against travelling if possible.
“If you have a ticket dated for today, you can use it over the weekend and up to Tuesday 28 January. If you are travelling today, you may travel at any time.
“If you decide not to travel, a full, fee free, refund is available. Full details including routes and refunds: http://northernrailway.co.uk/weather-warning
“Check individual trains and route disruption: http://northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates“
Leeds services disrupted
Northern Rail has issued the below post on X about the disruption in West Yorkshire:
Republic of Ireland disruption
There are 715,000 homes, farms and businesses without power across the Republic of Ireland.
The Irish Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said there had been “unprecedented, widespread and extensive” damage to electricity infrastructure nationwide.
ESB said it would take a “significant number of days” to restore power to all affected customers.
What to expect today
In its summary of what to expect for those in the area to the north of Leeds where there is an amber warning in place from 6am until 9pm this evening, the Met Office says:
Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night. This will bring a spell of very strong west to southwesterly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).
It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again. Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.
TransPennine Express info
TransPennine Express, which travels through Leeds, also issued a series of warnings last night urging users not to travel if possible.
Wind speed record in Ireland
A wind speed of 114mph brought by Storm Eowyn has been recorded in Ireland, the fastest since records began, forecaster Met Eireann said.
Flights cancelled at LBA
The following flights departing from Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled this morning:
- 6am to Dublin
- 8.30am to Belfast
- 8.45am to Dublin
- 10am to Amsterdam
- 12pm to Belfast
- 15.45 to Belfast
- 1945 to Belfast
Check with airlines
Those travelling from Leeds Bradford Airport today are urged to check with their airlines for updates before travelling.
LBA statement
A Leeds Bradford Airport spokesperson has said:
Due to strong winds caused by Storm Éowyn, flight schedules at Leeds Bradford Airport are experiencing some disruption and will be subject to change at short notice due to the weather.
Flights to and from Belfast International, Belfast City and Dublin have been cancelled.
Jet2 has already contacted customers on the following departures which are delayed until this afternoon:
- 07:45 Antalya LS213
- 09:45 Arrecife LS415
- 10:40 Tenerife South LS243
Customers are advised to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information regarding their flight before travelling to the airport.
Flights cancelled across the UK
Aviation analytics company Cirium said 1,070 flights scheduled to operate to/from airports in the UK or Ireland on Friday have been cancelled.
That is equivalent to 20% of all flights.
The worst affected airports in terms of the number of cancellations are:
– Dublin (119 departures, 109 arrivals)
– Edinburgh (81 departures, 77 arrivals)
– Heathrow (50 departures, 58 arrivals)
– Glasgow (43 departures, 42 arrivals)
Top UK wind speed recorded
A top speed of 96mph has been recorded on Friday at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, the Met Office has said.
This is slightly higher than the day’s previous top speed of 93mph measured at Aberdaron in Gwynedd, north Wales this morning.
Power cuts in Wetherby
The below map from the Northern Powergrid website shows that there have been 130 power cuts reported in the Wetherby area:
