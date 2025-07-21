Monday will be drier than the weekend in Leeds, but a fresh weather warning is in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy rain dominated the weekend forecast, albeit welcomed after the driest spring for 132 years. While some heavy showers are expected in the afternoon, today’s (July 21) forecast is looking slightly brighter.

The Met Office’s meteorologists are forecasting a bright and sunny start to the week, building into sunny intervals and scattered showers in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds can expect a sunnier day but with heavy showers in the afternoon. | National World/Met Office

Showers may quickly intensify, becoming heavy and slow-moving after lunch. There remains a heightened risk of local thunder, and residents must stay alert, even though Leeds narrowly avoided storms over the weekend.

Despite a mostly thunder-free forecast, the weather agency has issued yellow warnings of heavy showers with scattered thunderstorms, which may cause localised flooding and transport disruptions. The warning is issued between 11am and 9pm today.

The Met Office said: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday. Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but in some locations 20-40 mm is possible within a couple of hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard, but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.”

Leeds' hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, July 21, 2025, according to the Met Office:

9am - 16°C, Sunny intervals

10am - 17°C, Sunny intervals

11am - 18°C, Sunny intervals

12pm - 19°C, Light showers

1pm - 20°C, Light showers

2pm - 21°C, Heavy showers

3pm - 21°C, Heavy showers

4pm - 21°C, Heavy showers

5pm - 21°C, Heavy showers

6pm - 21°C, Sunny intervals

7pm - 20°C, Sunny intervals

8pm - 20°C, Sunny intervals

9pm - 19°C, Partly cloudy

10pm - 18°C, Partly cloudy

11pm - 17°C, Clear night

Note: The forecast is correct at the time of publication and is subject to change throughout the day.