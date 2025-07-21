Leeds weather: Met Office issues warning as heavy rain showers follows sunny start to week - full forecast
Heavy rain dominated the weekend forecast, albeit welcomed after the driest spring for 132 years. While some heavy showers are expected in the afternoon, today’s (July 21) forecast is looking slightly brighter.
The Met Office’s meteorologists are forecasting a bright and sunny start to the week, building into sunny intervals and scattered showers in the afternoon.
Showers may quickly intensify, becoming heavy and slow-moving after lunch. There remains a heightened risk of local thunder, and residents must stay alert, even though Leeds narrowly avoided storms over the weekend.
Despite a mostly thunder-free forecast, the weather agency has issued yellow warnings of heavy showers with scattered thunderstorms, which may cause localised flooding and transport disruptions. The warning is issued between 11am and 9pm today.
The Met Office said: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday. Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but in some locations 20-40 mm is possible within a couple of hours.
“Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard, but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.”
Leeds' hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, July 21, 2025, according to the Met Office:
- 9am - 16°C, Sunny intervals
- 10am - 17°C, Sunny intervals
- 11am - 18°C, Sunny intervals
- 12pm - 19°C, Light showers
- 1pm - 20°C, Light showers
- 2pm - 21°C, Heavy showers
- 3pm - 21°C, Heavy showers
- 4pm - 21°C, Heavy showers
- 5pm - 21°C, Heavy showers
- 6pm - 21°C, Sunny intervals
- 7pm - 20°C, Sunny intervals
- 8pm - 20°C, Sunny intervals
- 9pm - 19°C, Partly cloudy
- 10pm - 18°C, Partly cloudy
- 11pm - 17°C, Clear night
Note: The forecast is correct at the time of publication and is subject to change throughout the day.
