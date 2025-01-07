Leeds weather: Full forecast with city 'to feel' colder than Iceland as temperatures drop below freezing

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT
Leeds is set “to feel” colder than parts of Iceland today.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remained in place until 12pm yesterday (January 6), as experts from the Met Office predicted persistent cold temperatures.

Residents of Leeds woke to a thick layer of snow on Sunday morning and schools across the city continue to remain shut due to resulting travel chaos.

Empty benches in Park Square, as the garden was completely covered with snow.Empty benches in Park Square, as the garden was completely covered with snow.
Empty benches in Park Square, as the garden was completely covered with snow. | National World

Daytime temperatures across the city are set to stay between 0°C and 3°C, while forecasters at the BBC predict overnight lows of -4°C could “feel as low as” -9°C in some areas - meaning the city is set to feel colder than parts of Iceland.

The Icelandic capital of Reykjavik is forecast to hit lows of -5°C overnight, feeling more like -8°C.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, January 7 into Wednesday for Leeds, as provided by BBC weather...

  • Midday: Sunny intervals, 2°C
  • 1pm: Sunny, 3°C
  • 2pm - 3pm: Sunny, 3°C
  • 4pm: Sunny intervals, 2°C
  • 5pm: Clear night, 1°C
  • 6pm - Midnight: Clear night, -1°C
  • Midnight - 2am: Clear night, -1°C
  • 3am - 5am: Clear night, -2°C
  • 6am - 7am: Clear night, -3°C
  • 8am: Clear night, -4°C
  • 9am: Sunny, -2°C
  • 10am - 11am: Sunny, -1°C
  • Midday: Sunny, 0°C
