After heavy snowfall overnight, parks and streets have been transformed into a winter wonderland. From Millennium Square to Roundhay Park, Leeds has become the perfect backdrop for wintry pictures and frosty fun.
These pictures capture the city at its best, as residents of all ages race down hills on sledges, children build snowmen and dogs bound through the white stuff.
Whether you’re staying cosy indoors or venturing out to enjoy the weather, here are the best pictures of Leeds in the snow -
