19 frosty pictures in snow as Leeds transformed into magical winter wonderland with sledges in Roundhay Park

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 14:12 GMT

Leeds has been blanketed with a thick layer of snow - and the city has never looked more magical.

After heavy snowfall overnight, parks and streets have been transformed into a winter wonderland. From Millennium Square to Roundhay Park, Leeds has become the perfect backdrop for wintry pictures and frosty fun.

These pictures capture the city at its best, as residents of all ages race down hills on sledges, children build snowmen and dogs bound through the white stuff.

Whether you’re staying cosy indoors or venturing out to enjoy the weather, here are the best pictures of Leeds in the snow -

Tiny snowmen appeared all over Roundhay Park this morning after the overnight snow.

1. Snow in Leeds

Tiny snowmen appeared all over Roundhay Park this morning after the overnight snow. | National World

Snow-draped trees towered over the River Aire as the downpour continued.

2. Snow in Leeds

Snow-draped trees towered over the River Aire as the downpour continued. | National World

The Leeds skyline was painted white, with footprints left in the snow in Wellington Place.

3. Snow in Leeds

The Leeds skyline was painted white, with footprints left in the snow in Wellington Place. | National World

Park Square in Leeds looking like it belongs on a Christmas card.

4. Snow in Leeds

Park Square in Leeds looking like it belongs on a Christmas card. | National World

A family of snowmen brought joy to the city centre park.

5. Snow in Leeds

A family of snowmen brought joy to the city centre park. | National World

Empty benches in Park Square, as the garden was completely covered with snow.

6. Snow in Leeds

Empty benches in Park Square, as the garden was completely covered with snow. | National World

