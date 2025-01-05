After heavy snowfall overnight, parks and streets have been transformed into a winter wonderland. From Millennium Square to Roundhay Park, Leeds has become the perfect backdrop for wintry pictures and frosty fun.

These pictures capture the city at its best, as residents of all ages race down hills on sledges, children build snowmen and dogs bound through the white stuff.

Whether you’re staying cosy indoors or venturing out to enjoy the weather, here are the best pictures of Leeds in the snow -

1 . Snow in Leeds Tiny snowmen appeared all over Roundhay Park this morning after the overnight snow.

2 . Snow in Leeds Snow-draped trees towered over the River Aire as the downpour continued.

3 . Snow in Leeds The Leeds skyline was painted white, with footprints left in the snow in Wellington Place.

4 . Snow in Leeds Park Square in Leeds looking like it belongs on a Christmas card.

5 . Snow in Leeds A family of snowmen brought joy to the city centre park.

6 . Snow in Leeds Empty benches in Park Square, as the garden was completely covered with snow.