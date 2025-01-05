Bosses at Leeds Bradford Airport have said that the runway could reopen at midday.

Leeds Bradford Airport's runway could reopen at midday. | Simon Hulme

In the latest statement from the airport, a spokesperson said: “The runway is currently closed, our teams are working hard to clear snow and minimise the impact on flight schedules.

“We are hoping to re-open the runway at 12:00, however this is subject to change. For the latest updates on your flight, please contact your airline directly.

“The long stay and car rental shuttle bus is currently postponed until at least 10:00. Customers are required to walk to the terminal. Please follow the instructions provided at the bus stops and exercise caution while navigating through the car parks.

“Some morning departures have been rescheduled to this afternoon. Affected customers will be notified directly by their airline. If you have an official LBA parking, fast track, or lounge booking, there is no need to contact us or adjust your timings - your existing booking remains valid.

“Delayed arriving customers parked in an official LBA car park will not incur any additional overstay charges upon exit. There is no need to contact us or modify your booking; please proceed to the exit barrier as usual.