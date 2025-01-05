Live updates as heavy snow causes chaos across Leeds as disruption to train services continues
Flights were suspended at Leeds Bradford Airport earlier today (January 5), after the runway was shut down.
Elsewhere, the inclement weather has caused travel chaos. Train services have been cancelled or delayed as lines remain blocked, while bus routes have been disrupted.
It comes after an amber weather warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office, as forecasters predicted up to seven centimetres of snow could fall with experts advising against all but essential travel.
We'll be bringing you live updates on the snow’s impact, including travel advice, emergency updates and the latest weather forecasts in the blog below -
Leeds Bradford Airport closed
The runway at Leeds Bradford Airport has closed.
In a statement, bosses said: “The runway is currently closed, our teams are working hard to clear snow and minimise the impact on flight schedules. Please contact your airline for the most up-to-date information regarding your flight.
“The long stay and car rental shuttle bus is currently postponed until at least 10:00.
“Customers are required to walk to the terminal. Please follow the instructions provided at the bus stops and exercise caution while navigating through the car parks. Some morning departures have been rescheduled to this afternoon.
“Affected customers will be notified directly by their airline. If you have an official LBA parking, fast track, or lounge booking, there is no need to contact us or adjust your timings - your existing booking remains valid.
“We will provide further updates throughout the day. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Trains could be cancelled and delayed
LNER has warned that train services across the network may be cancelled or disrupted. 👇
🚨 Leeds trains cancelled
Train services between Leeds and Halifax have been cancelled due to the weather, with disruption expected all day.
In a post on X [formerly Twitter], bosses said: “Due to forecasted severe weather between Leeds and Halifax the line is blocked.
“Services running through these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
Buses cancelled
ALL of the First bus services in Leeds have been returned to the depot due to the weather.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Combined Authority said: “First bus services: Due to the current weather conditions, the decision has been made my the management team to return ALL buses back to the depot.”
Tropical World and other attractions CLOSED
Commuters advised not to travel
Commuters have been advised not to travel by rail operator Northern.
In a statement on X [formerly Twitter], the operator said: “Due to significant snowfall causing problems on the rail network we advise all passengers not to travel.
“This position will be reviewed throughout the day and updates will be posted if the situation changes.
“We recommend checking your journey for live service updates before travelling, due to short notice amendments.”
Leeds Bradford Airport runway could reopen at midday
Bosses at Leeds Bradford Airport have said that the runway could reopen at midday.
In the latest statement from the airport, a spokesperson said: “The runway is currently closed, our teams are working hard to clear snow and minimise the impact on flight schedules.
“We are hoping to re-open the runway at 12:00, however this is subject to change. For the latest updates on your flight, please contact your airline directly.
“The long stay and car rental shuttle bus is currently postponed until at least 10:00. Customers are required to walk to the terminal. Please follow the instructions provided at the bus stops and exercise caution while navigating through the car parks.
“Some morning departures have been rescheduled to this afternoon. Affected customers will be notified directly by their airline. If you have an official LBA parking, fast track, or lounge booking, there is no need to contact us or adjust your timings - your existing booking remains valid.
“Delayed arriving customers parked in an official LBA car park will not incur any additional overstay charges upon exit. There is no need to contact us or modify your booking; please proceed to the exit barrier as usual.
“We will provide a further update at 12:00. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
❄️ Footage shows Leeds transformed into magical winter wonderland
Pictures show Park Square covered in snow ❄️
Park Square has been transformed into a picture-perfect winter wonderland, with fresh snow blankets draped over trees and benches.
Full hour-by-hour weather forecast as wintry conditions expected
Leeds Bradford Airport to remain closed "until further notice"
Leeds Bradford Airport has said its runway will remain closed “until further notice” in a new update on its website.
Bosses added that access through security may be temporarily restricted due to the number of customers already in its departure lounge, as teams work “tirelessly” to clear the falling snow.
They said that it would reopen “as soon as it is safe to do so”. Earlier today, the airport had planned to reopen the runway at midday.
Watch as daredevils sledge down Hill 60 at Roundhay Park ❄️
Daredevils have wasted no time in making the most of the snow, after Leeds awoke to a frosty winter wonderland.
Museums closed
Leeds City Council has announced that all museums run by the authority will remain closed today due to the heavy snowfall.
In a statement, the council said: “Please note that the weather also means all @LeedsMuseums sites will be closed today. Anyone with pre-booked tickets should check with the individual venue for more info.”
Oakwood transformed into a snowy paradise ❄️
Oakwood has been completely transformed by the overnight snowfall, turning the suburb into a winter wonderland.
The streets are blanketed in a thick layer of snow, as pictured showed the Oakwood Clock looking striking against the backdrop.
Best pictures of Leeds in the snow ☃️
⚠️ Trains unable to run between Leeds and Doncaster amid 'do not travel' warning
Rail operator Northern has urged commuters not to travel “due to severe weather on the whole Northern network”.
It said that the line between Leeds and Doncaster is blocked in both directions, with all other routes subject to “last-minute cancellations and delays”.
⚠️ TransPennine Express issues ‘do not travel’ warning
TransPennine Express has also issued a ‘do not travel’ warning after the heavy snowfall.
Chris Nutton, who works for the operator, said: “We are urging anyone today across the affected routes to defer their travel or claim a refund.
“As the Met Office predicted, snowfall of up to 40cm has impacted our network and the logistics behind it, such as the highways accessing our maintenance depots.
“We are working hard with our colleagues at Network Rail to restore services as quickly as possible.”
Runway reopens at Leeds Bradford Airport - but disruption expected to continue
The runway at Leeds Bradford Airport has reopened and operations are now resuming, bosses have confirmed.
They said: “Due to a backlog of departing flights, some disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.
“For the latest updates on flight times, customers are advised to contact their airline directly.
“Security screening will close at 22.45 this evening, so all departing customers should ensure they arrive at the airport before this time.
“A huge thank you to our customers for their continued patience and understanding, and a special thanks to our teams on the ground who have worked tirelessly to clear the snow.”
