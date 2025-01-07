Leeds weather: Full list of schools closures as treacherous icy conditions causes chaos
Some schools delayed opening while others decided not to open at all.
Here are today’s full list of confirmed closures:
Allerton Grange High School
Birchfield Primary School
Bramley Park Academy
Bramley St Peter's CE Voluntary Aided Primary School
Bruntcliffe Academy
Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School
Christ the King Catholic Primary, Voluntary Academy, Bramley
Cobden Primary School
Crawshaw Academy
East SILC - John Jamieson School
East SILC Jack Clark (Primary Site)
Elements Primary School
Elliott Hudson College
Five Lanes Primary School
Gildersome Primary School
Grange Farm Primary School
Green Meadows Academy
Hollybush Primary School
Hugh Gaitskell Primary School
Lawnswood School
Leeds West Academy
Lighthouse Free School Academy
Morley Newlands Primary Academy
Oulton Academy (formley known as Royds)
Park Spring Primary School
Raynville Academy
Richmond Hill Primary Academy School
Rufford Park Primary School
Ryecroft Academy
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School
South SILC Broomfield, Windmill, Rodillian and White Rose sites
Springwell Leeds Academy
St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary, Voluntary Academy
St Bartholomew's CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pudsey (voluntary academy)
Stanningley Primary School
Summerfield Primary School
The Farnley Academy
The Morley Academy
The Ruth Gorse Academy
West End Primary School
West SILC Milestone Site
Whitecote Primary School
