Leeds weather: Full list of schools closures as treacherous icy conditions causes chaos

Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:11 GMT
Snow gave way to treacherous icy conditions forcing dozens of schools to announce their closure.

Some schools delayed opening while others decided not to open at all.

Latest school closures across Leeds. | Steve Riding

Here are today’s full list of confirmed closures:

Allerton Grange High School

Birchfield Primary School

Bramley Park Academy

Bramley St Peter's CE Voluntary Aided Primary School

Bruntcliffe Academy

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School

Christ the King Catholic Primary, Voluntary Academy, Bramley

Cobden Primary School

Crawshaw Academy

East SILC - John Jamieson School

East SILC Jack Clark (Primary Site)

Elements Primary School

Elliott Hudson College

Five Lanes Primary School

Gildersome Primary School

Grange Farm Primary School

Green Meadows Academy

Hollybush Primary School

Hugh Gaitskell Primary School

Lawnswood School

Leeds West Academy

Lighthouse Free School Academy

Morley Newlands Primary Academy

Oulton Academy (formley known as Royds)

Park Spring Primary School

Raynville Academy

Richmond Hill Primary Academy School

Rufford Park Primary School

Ryecroft Academy

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

South SILC Broomfield, Windmill, Rodillian and White Rose sites

Springwell Leeds Academy

St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary, Voluntary Academy

St Bartholomew's CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pudsey (voluntary academy)

Stanningley Primary School

Summerfield Primary School

The Farnley Academy

The Morley Academy

The Ruth Gorse Academy

West End Primary School

West SILC Milestone Site

Whitecote Primary School

