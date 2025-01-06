Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Is there more snow in the forecast for Leeds?

That’s the question on everyone’s lips as your city copes with a deluge of the white stuff which has caused traffic chaos and dozens of school closures over the last 24 hours.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered wintry showers pushing in from the north-west in places. It will continue cold and windy.

Snow will continue over the Pennines and North York Moors, with a sleety/rain mix across lowland areas. This all gradually clearing eastwards through the day and into the evening. Feeling cold throughout with strong winds at times, especially along coasts. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Tonight will continue windy and cold. It will become mainly clear early but later some clouds and a few wintry showers will move in from the north-west.

TUESDAY FORECAST

A sunny start to the day for most, cloudier in the west. Wintry showers affecting western hills from mid-morning, but drier elsewhere with sunny spells. Staying cold and breezy. Maximum temperature 3 °C.