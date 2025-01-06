Leeds weather: Is it going to snow again? Latest Met Office forecast for the city

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:51 GMT
Is there more snow in the forecast for Leeds?

That’s the question on everyone’s lips as your city copes with a deluge of the white stuff which has caused traffic chaos and dozens of school closures over the last 24 hours.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered wintry showers pushing in from the north-west in places. It will continue cold and windy.

People help to push cars stuck in snow in Leeds.People help to push cars stuck in snow in Leeds.
People help to push cars stuck in snow in Leeds. | Danny Lawson/PA

Snow will continue over the Pennines and North York Moors, with a sleety/rain mix across lowland areas. This all gradually clearing eastwards through the day and into the evening. Feeling cold throughout with strong winds at times, especially along coasts. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Tonight will continue windy and cold. It will become mainly clear early but later some clouds and a few wintry showers will move in from the north-west.

TUESDAY FORECAST

A sunny start to the day for most, cloudier in the west. Wintry showers affecting western hills from mid-morning, but drier elsewhere with sunny spells. Staying cold and breezy. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
