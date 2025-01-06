Leeds weather: Is it going to snow again? Latest Met Office forecast for the city
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
That’s the question on everyone’s lips as your city copes with a deluge of the white stuff which has caused traffic chaos and dozens of school closures over the last 24 hours.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered wintry showers pushing in from the north-west in places. It will continue cold and windy.
Snow will continue over the Pennines and North York Moors, with a sleety/rain mix across lowland areas. This all gradually clearing eastwards through the day and into the evening. Feeling cold throughout with strong winds at times, especially along coasts. Maximum temperature 4 °C.
Tonight will continue windy and cold. It will become mainly clear early but later some clouds and a few wintry showers will move in from the north-west.
TUESDAY FORECAST
A sunny start to the day for most, cloudier in the west. Wintry showers affecting western hills from mid-morning, but drier elsewhere with sunny spells. Staying cold and breezy. Maximum temperature 3 °C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.