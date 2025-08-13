Leeds heatwave: 11 sunny pictures as city hit by scorching temperatures with heat alert set to lift

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2025, 18:08 BST

It has been another day of blistering sunshine here in Leeds.

Temperatures hit as high as 32°C in parts of Leeds today as the city was struck by another heatwave.

While a yellow heat health alert has now lifted, health leaders continue to urge people to stay safe in the heat after emergency departments reported a surge in people seeking urgent care.

Residents basked in the sunshine as they went about their day in Leeds city centre.

1. Hot sunny weather in Leeds city centre

2. Hot sunny weather in Leeds city centre

3. Hot sunny weather in Leeds city centre

4. Hot sunny weather in Leeds city centre

5. Hot sunny weather in Leeds city centre

6. Hot sunny weather in Leeds city centre

