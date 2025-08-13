Leeds weather: Full hour-by-hour forecast as temperatures set to soar - and when it will finally cool down

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2025, 08:53 BST
Leeds is braced for a blistering blast of summer heat - with temperatures set to rocket to a sweltering 32C, making it one of the hottest days of the year for the city.

This morning (August 13), blue skies and searing sunshine are expected, as parks and beer gardens fill up fast with sunseekers basking in the scorching rays.

Leeds is braced for a blistering blast of summer heat - with temperatures set to rocket to a sweltering 32C, making it one of the hottest days of the year for the city.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, thundery showers are on the cards, but Leeds looks clear according to forecasters.

From tonight, temperatures will stay mild, with clear skies for many before cloud drifts in from the west in the early hours - meaning there’ll be little respite from the heat.

The Met Office is urging people to take care, stay hydrated, and keep an eye on vulnerable neighbours as the city swelters under the fierce summer sun.

Here’s the full hour-by-hour forecast -

Leeds weather: Wednesday, August 13

  • 9am - 19C, Sunny
  • 10am - 22C, Sunny
  • 11am - 25C, Sunny
  • 12pm - 27C, Sunny
  • 1pm - 29C, Sunny
  • 2pm - 30C, Sunny
  • 3pm - 31C, Sunny
  • 4pm - 32C, Sunny
  • 5pm - 32C, Sunny
  • 6pm - 31C, Sunny
  • 7pm - 30C, Sunny
  • 8pm - 27C, Sunny
  • 9pm - 23C, Clear
  • 10pm - 21C, Clear
  • 11pm - 20C, Clear
