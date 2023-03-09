News you can trust since 1890
10 pictures of Leeds in the snow as amber weather warning in place and sledgers head to parks

Sledgers were out in force today as snow covered large parts of Leeds.

By Joseph Keith
16 hours ago

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow in the city lasting until noon on Friday.

Leeds awoke to a dusting of snow on Thursday morning as parks and beauty spots were lit up by the flurries.

Some schools in the city were also forced to shut their doors due to the conditions. Here, we feature some images taken today in Leeds as the snow continues to fall.

Sledgers took to the fields today as snow fell across Leeds.

1. Snow in Leeds

Photo: James Hardisty

Pictured (right) Aneela Habib, takes a picture of her daugther Shiza Qamar on the snow covered Soldiers Field in Leeds.

2. Snow in Leeds

Photo: James Hardisty

The children's playground, covered in snow, in Roundhay Park, Leeds.

3. IMG-20230309-WA0041.jpg

Photo: Nationalworld

A man walk his dogs across the snow covered Soldiers Field in Leeds.

4. Snow in Leeds

Photo: James Hardisty

