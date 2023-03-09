10 pictures of Leeds in the snow as amber weather warning in place and sledgers head to parks
Sledgers were out in force today as snow covered large parts of Leeds.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow in the city lasting until noon on Friday.
Leeds awoke to a dusting of snow on Thursday morning as parks and beauty spots were lit up by the flurries.
Some schools in the city were also forced to shut their doors due to the conditions. Here, we feature some images taken today in Leeds as the snow continues to fall.
