Leeds snow: Live hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues amber warning for heavy snow lasting 22 hours
An amber Met Office warning is in place for Leeds today, with heavy snow expected.
The city saw some snowfall yesterday (March 8) and more looks set to come Leeds’ way today (March 9). Leeds City Council gritters are being deployed and will be taking to the roads at 7:30am.
The amber Met Office warning states heavy snow is “likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning”. People have been told to expect travel delays on roads, and that some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.
Snunning pictures have also been captured showing snowy scenes at Roundhay Park.
A Leeds school has announced a full closuretoday due to the heavy snow.
Pool In Wharfedale CE Primary School said on Facebook: “Due to the severe weather forecasted, we have taken an early decision to close in the best interests of our whole school community. Work will be set on Class Dojo but there is no expectation to complete this in full. Apologies for the inconvenience.”
Here is the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for this morning:
8am: Overcast | 1C
9am: Overcast | 1C
10am: Light snow | 1C
11am: Heavy snow | 1C
In a tweet yesterday, Leeds City Council confirmed gritters will be hitting the road this morning.
The Met Office have issued an amber warning for snow. Below is a list of what the Met Office have told people to expect as part of this warning:
- Travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely
- There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
