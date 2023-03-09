News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Leeds snow: Live hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues amber warning for heavy snow lasting 22 hours

An amber Met Office warning is in place for Leeds today, with heavy snow expected.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
23 hours ago

The city saw some snowfall yesterday (March 8) and more looks set to come Leeds’ way today (March 9). Leeds City Council gritters are being deployed and will be taking to the roads at 7:30am.

The amber Met Office warning states heavy snow is “likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning”. People have been told to expect travel delays on roads, and that some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Snunning pictures have also been captured showing snowy scenes at Roundhay Park.

Leeds City Council gritters are being deployed. Image: Tony Johnson
Leeds City Council gritters are being deployed. Image: Tony Johnson
Leeds City Council gritters are being deployed. Image: Tony Johnson

Follow our live blog below for updates on the snow across Leeds.

Live updates on snow in Leeds

Show new updates

Bramley Park snow

Reporter Tom Coates went to check out the snow at Bramley Park - find out what he had to say here.

Amber weather warning

Full school closure due to snow

A Leeds school has announced a full closuretoday due to the heavy snow.

Pool In Wharfedale CE Primary School said on Facebook: “Due to the severe weather forecasted, we have taken an early decision to close in the best interests of our whole school community. Work will be set on Class Dojo but there is no expectation to complete this in full. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Leeds schools announce closures

Roundhay Park covered in snow

View our Roundhay Park snow gallery here.

The snow has created picturesque scenes in Roundhay Park.
The snow has created picturesque scenes in Roundhay Park.
The snow has created picturesque scenes in Roundhay Park.

Snowy scene in Bramley

Bramley is seeing some early morning snowfall.
Bramley is seeing some early morning snowfall.
Bramley is seeing some early morning snowfall.

Hour-by-hour forecast for this morning

Here is the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for this morning:

8am: Overcast | 1C

9am: Overcast | 1C

10am: Light snow | 1C

11am: Heavy snow | 1C

Gritters deployed

In a tweet yesterday, Leeds City Council confirmed gritters will be hitting the road this morning.

Met Office warning

The Met Office have issued an amber warning for snow. Below is a list of what the Met Office have told people to expect as part of this warning:

  • Travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers
  • Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely
  • There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off
  • Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

More information can be found on the Met Office website.

Home
Page 1 of 1
LeedsMet OfficeLeeds City CouncilPeopleRoundhay Park