The Met Office has issued an amber weather alert for snow in Leeds lasting 22 hours and flurries have intensified throughout the day after starting on Wednesday night.

And, as pictures showed Roundhay Park covered in a dusting of snow this morning, a man in a red swim cap was caught on video at 8am today taking the plunge into its Waterloo Lake in freezing temperatures around -1C. The footage shows him swimming up and down the lake - which has been used for professional triathlon events - as snow falls onto the water.

It comes as some schools in Leeds are being forced to close their doors early or completely to pupils today as the snow continues to fall. Travel warnings are also in place as disruption on the roads is expected over the next 24 hours.