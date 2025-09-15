Watch the moment a plane had to abort its landing at Leeds Bradford Airport as the aircraft struggled in high winds.

Footage shows the moment a plane struggled to land in strong winds at Leeds Bradford Airport on September 15.

A video, filmed by Patryk Korsak, shows the NetJets Bombardier Global 6500 coming into land before ascending into the sky again.

The aircraft, which had departed from Luton Airport, was forced to divert to Manchester.

A Met Office yellow wind warning is in place for Leeds until 18:00 on September 15.