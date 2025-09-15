Leeds weather forecast: Yellow weather warning remains in place as 'disruptions' to travel likely
Experts at the Met Office have had the warning, for high winds, in place since Sunday evening. It is currently set to remain in place until 6pm today (Monday, September 15).
Gusts of up to 55mph are expected inland, with even higher speeds at coastal and hilly areas.
The rest of the forecast for Monday shows a wet day for the city, with rain expected throughout large parts of the day and into Tuesday.
The warning says: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.
“Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning.
“Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.”
Virtually everywhere in England south of Newcastle in the east and Keswick in the west are currently under the weather warning.
Here’s what the Met Office advices to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely