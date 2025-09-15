Leeds weather forecast: Yellow weather warning remains in place as 'disruptions' to travel likely

By Joe Cawthorn
Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 10:57 BST
A yellow weather warning covering Leeds and much of the rest of the country remains in place for the majority of Tuesday, with “disruptions” to travel likely and the potential for interruptions to power.

Experts at the Met Office have had the warning, for high winds, in place since Sunday evening. It is currently set to remain in place until 6pm today (Monday, September 15).

Gusts of up to 55mph are expected inland, with even higher speeds at coastal and hilly areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rest of the forecast for Monday shows a wet day for the city, with rain expected throughout large parts of the day and into Tuesday.

placeholder image
Met Office

The warning says: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

“Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning.

“Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Virtually everywhere in England south of Newcastle in the east and Keswick in the west are currently under the weather warning.

Here’s what the Met Office advices to expect:

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Related topics:weather warningsLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice