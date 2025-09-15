Best 'baa' none: Yorkshire brewery wins big at World Beer Awards

Yorkshire’s own, Black Sheep Brewery’s has continued its success on the world stage, after scooping a flock of medals at the World Beer Awards and International Beer Challenge.

The Masham brewery’s Milk Stout was once again crowned World’s Best Milk Stout at the World Beer Awards – winning the global title for the second year running.

Milk Stout added further accolades to its name, including:

Country Winner and Gold in the World Beer Awards Milk Stout category

Bronze in the International Beer Challenge Stout and Porter category

There was also recognition for Black Sheep’s iconic strong dark ale, Riggwelter, which took Country Winner and Gold in the World Beer Awards Strong Dark Ale category, as well as Bronze in the International Beer Challenge Dark Ale category.

Dave Sharples, Marketing Manager at Black Sheep Brewery, commented: “We are delighted to be recognised once again for the quality of beers we brew here in Masham. It’s fantastic to see two of our most iconic, best-selling Yorkshire beers, Riggwelter and Milk Stout, celebrated on the international stage.

“To win the World’s Best Milk Stout for the second-year running is a testament to our brewing team’s consistency, skill and passion. Using fresh Dales water sourced straight from the limestone aquifers beneath the Yorkshire Dales ensures every brew has its signature crisp, clean finish – and we’re proud to showcase Yorkshire to the world through our beer.”

Consumers can purchase Milk Stout from major retailers such as Tesco and Asda, while Riggwelter is available in Morrison’s stores.

For more information and to view the full range of Black Sheep’s award-winning beers, visit: https://www.blacksheepbrewery.com/product-category/beer/.