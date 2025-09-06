In April 2025, Which? surveyed 5,789 of its members and the public about 7,975 airport visits in the past 12 months.

Respondents were invited to rate the airports across 11 categories, including seating, staff, toilets and queues at check in, bag drop, passport control and security. These experiences were then combined to give each airport an overall customer satisfaction score, from 0-100 per cent.

Leeds Bradford Airport, who recently celebrated the opening of their new terminal, scored middle of the pack.

Here are 15 of the 29 UK airports ranked and how LBA scored...

1 . Exeter Airport Exeter Airport ranked 1/29 with an overall customer score of 80 per cent.

2 . Liverpool John Lennon Airport Liverpool John Lennon Airport ranked 2/29 with an overall customer score of 78 per cent.

3 . Newcastle Airport Newcastle Airport ranked 5/29 with an overall customer score of 72 per cent.

4 . Inverness Airport Inverness Airport ranked 7/29 with an overall customer score of 70 per cent.

5 . Cardiff Airport Cardiff Airport ranked 8/29 with an overall customer score of 68 per cent.

6 . George Best Belfast City Airport George Best Belfast City Airport ranked 10/29 with an overall customer score of 67 per cent.