15 of the best and worst UK airports ranked by Which? guide 2025 - how Leeds Bradford Airport scored

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

Leeds Bradford Airport has been ranked as part of the Which? guide to the best and worst UK airports in 2025.

In April 2025, Which? surveyed 5,789 of its members and the public about 7,975 airport visits in the past 12 months.

Respondents were invited to rate the airports across 11 categories, including seating, staff, toilets and queues at check in, bag drop, passport control and security. These experiences were then combined to give each airport an overall customer satisfaction score, from 0-100 per cent.

Leeds Bradford Airport, who recently celebrated the opening of their new terminal, scored middle of the pack.

Here are 15 of the 29 UK airports ranked and how LBA scored...

Exeter Airport ranked 1/29 with an overall customer score of 80 per cent.

1. Exeter Airport

Exeter Airport ranked 1/29 with an overall customer score of 80 per cent. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Liverpool John Lennon Airport ranked 2/29 with an overall customer score of 78 per cent.

2. Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport ranked 2/29 with an overall customer score of 78 per cent. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Newcastle Airport ranked 5/29 with an overall customer score of 72 per cent.

3. Newcastle Airport

Newcastle Airport ranked 5/29 with an overall customer score of 72 per cent. | NW

Photo Sales
Inverness Airport ranked 7/29 with an overall customer score of 70 per cent.

4. Inverness Airport

Inverness Airport ranked 7/29 with an overall customer score of 70 per cent. | Chris Burgess/Google

Photo Sales
Cardiff Airport ranked 8/29 with an overall customer score of 68 per cent.

5. Cardiff Airport

Cardiff Airport ranked 8/29 with an overall customer score of 68 per cent. | Stephen Ko/Google

Photo Sales
George Best Belfast City Airport ranked 10/29 with an overall customer score of 67 per cent.

6. George Best Belfast City Airport

George Best Belfast City Airport ranked 10/29 with an overall customer score of 67 per cent. | PressEye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds Bradford Airport
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice