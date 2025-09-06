In April 2025, Which? surveyed 5,789 of its members and the public about 7,975 airport visits in the past 12 months.
Respondents were invited to rate the airports across 11 categories, including seating, staff, toilets and queues at check in, bag drop, passport control and security. These experiences were then combined to give each airport an overall customer satisfaction score, from 0-100 per cent.
Leeds Bradford Airport, who recently celebrated the opening of their new terminal, scored middle of the pack.
Here are 15 of the 29 UK airports ranked and how LBA scored...