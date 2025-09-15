An annual fundraising event that sees hundreds sleep under the stars at one of Leeds’s most celebrated sporting venues is set to return to raise money for the homeless.

On Thursday, October 23, Leeds Rhinos Foundation and St George’s Crypt will partner for their annual fundraising event, The Leeds Big Sleep.

Supporters, players, and staff will all come together to camp out under the stars at AMT Headingley to raise money and awareness for the two Leeds charities.

Both charities are marking milestone anniversaries in 2025 with Leeds Rhinos Foundation celebrating 20 years of impact and St George’s Crypt commemorating 95 years of supporting the people of Leeds.

Over the past nine years, the Leeds Big Sleep has helped raise more than £300,000 to support the vital work of the charities, making a real difference to some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

This event supports two incredible charities: Leeds Rhinos Foundation, the official charity of Leeds Rhinos, which uses the power of sport to change lives across the community and St George’s Crypt, a Leeds-based organisation that has been supporting the homeless and vulnerable since 1930.

Participants from across the city including volunteers, businesses, and community members will give up the comfort of their beds for one night, choosing to sleep out on the terraces instead.

Past Big Sleep events at AMT Headingley saw fantastic support from volunteers, including players from Leeds Rhinos’ Men’s, Women’s, Netball, PDRL, LDSL, and Wheelchair teams.

Gareth Cook, head of community and engagement at Leeds Rhinos Foundation said: "We are delighted to be running the Leeds Big Sleep for the ninth year. It is a special event this year with the Rhinos Foundation celebrating its 20th anniversary and St Georges Crypt celebrating their 95th.

Gareth Cook from the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and Will Burns from St. George’s Crypt at AMT Headingley Stadium, which will host the ninth annual Leeds Big Sleep | Handout

"Our partnership continues to support the most vulnerable people in our city, and we need your support. To sign up for the event please follow the link below."

Will Burns, events fundraiser at St George’s Crypt added: “The Leeds Big Sleep is a massively important fundraiser for St George's Crypt. The reality of being homeless is that people have to endure cold, uncomfortable nights often putting their lives in danger. Our aim is to see an end to homelessness and believe everyone deserves a bed of their own.

"We provide a range of essential services and accommodation to those who need it most, alongside residential rehabilitation drug and alcohol programmes, hot meals, hot showers, clothing and medical aid 365 days a year, 24/7. By taking part in this event you will not only help us to continue delivering these increasingly demanded services but also gain a slight insight into what it's like to be away from your bed, but just for one night.”

The night is always one to remember, with a range of activities taking place throughout the evening. Including Rock ‘n’ Roll Bingo, raffles, and more. All participants will also be provided with tea and coffee to help keep warm during the night.

All funds raised will be split equally between Leeds Rhinos Foundation and St George’s Crypt – two local charities dedicated to supporting people across the Leeds community.

To sign up for the 2025 Leeds Big Sleep, please register here.