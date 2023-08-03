Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Pride 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of pride parade including bus diversions and road closures

Thousands are expected to turnout in Leeds city centre this weekend, as the city prepares to host its biggest pride event yet.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Every year, Leeds welcomes a colourful celebration of diversity and inclusivity, with lively music, an extravagant parade and unmissable parties. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s event.

When is it happening?

Leeds Pride 2023 will take place on Sunday (August 6). Performances and speeches will begin from 11.30am on the Sainsbury’s stage in Millennium Square. These will continue until 2pm when the parade will head towards Lower Briggate. At 3pm, the party will start with headliner acts performing on the First Direct stage.

Performances and speeches will begin from 11.30am on the Sainsbury’s stage in Millennium Square. Picture: Steve RidingPerformances and speeches will begin from 11.30am on the Sainsbury’s stage in Millennium Square. Picture: Steve Riding
Performances and speeches will begin from 11.30am on the Sainsbury's stage in Millennium Square. Picture: Steve Riding

What route will the parade follow?

Starting from Millennium Square, the route will head to Cookridge Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street, Duke Street, Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls, Call Lane and Lower Briggate.

Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane will be closed to traffic for the duration of the day so services using these roads will be diverted throughout. Other roads will be closed between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

What buses will be diverted?

From 1.30pm Sunday, buses will be diverted before resuming their normal routes once roads have re-opened, and it is safe to do so.

Services 1, 2, 3, 3A, 4, 5A, 6, 7(First), 7(HBC), 8(First), 12, 13, 13A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 27, 28(First), 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55C, 60, 72, 75, 163, 168, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 255, 444, 446, 508, A1, X6, X84 and X99 will be impacted. With full details of the diversions available here.

