Every year, Leeds welcomes a colourful celebration of diversity and inclusivity, with lively music, an extravagant parade and unmissable parties.

Those behind the hugely popular event have said they are “over the moon” that this year, 167 organisations will be joining in the fun.

When is it happening?

Huge crowds descended on Leeds city centre for last year's Pride event. Photo: Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Pride 2023 will take place on August 6th with the first events starting at 11.30am.

What can I expect?

From 11.30am, the performances and speeches on the Sainsbury’s stage in Millennium Square are set to begin.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the city for the return of the event, which will begin with two hours of live entertainment. The parade stage in the square will be hosting exclusively local acts.

Then, the entertainment will finish at 2pm when the parade will head towards Lower Briggate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 3pm, the party will start on Lower Briggate with headliner acts performing on the First Direct stage.