Leeds bus diversions: All route changes and cancellations this week including Armley Gyratory and Pride 2023

Over a dozen key bus services across Leeds are set to face diversions this week as the city prepares to host its annual Pride parade.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 31st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

This Sunday, Leeds is set to host its biggest pride event yet – welcoming a colourful celebration of diversity and inclusivity, with lively music, an extravagant parade and unmissable parties. From 1.30pm Sunday (August 6), buses will be diverted before resuming their normal routes once roads have re-opened, and it is safe to do so.

Services 1, 2, 3, 3A, 4, 5A, 6, 7(First), 7(HBC), 8(First), 12, 13, 13A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 27, 28(First), 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55C, 60, 72, 75, 163, 168, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 255, 444, 446, 508, A1, X6, X84 and X99 will be impacted with Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane to remain closed for the duration of the day.

Elsewhere the daily night-time closures around Armley Gyratory continue. Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will divert during these times – the road will re-open during the daytime with 30mph speed limits and other traffic management measures in place to allow improvements to be carried out safely.

Leeds is set to host its biggest pride event yet from 1.30pm Sunday (August 6). Picture: James HardistyLeeds is set to host its biggest pride event yet from 1.30pm Sunday (August 6). Picture: James Hardisty
Meanwhile the historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge remains shut for essential maintenance work, Yorkshire Buses will not be serving bus stops in East End Park and Hunslet until further notice due to overhanging branches and service 55 through Elland Road, Beeston will continue to divert due to roadworks.

