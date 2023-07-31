This Sunday, Leeds is set to host its biggest pride event yet – welcoming a colourful celebration of diversity and inclusivity, with lively music, an extravagant parade and unmissable parties. From 1.30pm Sunday (August 6), buses will be diverted before resuming their normal routes once roads have re-opened, and it is safe to do so.

Services 1, 2, 3, 3A, 4, 5A, 6, 7(First), 7(HBC), 8(First), 12, 13, 13A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 27, 28(First), 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55C, 60, 72, 75, 163, 168, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 255, 444, 446, 508, A1, X6, X84 and X99 will be impacted with Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane to remain closed for the duration of the day.

Elsewhere the daily night-time closures around Armley Gyratory continue. Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will divert during these times – the road will re-open during the daytime with 30mph speed limits and other traffic management measures in place to allow improvements to be carried out safely.