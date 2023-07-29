Every year, Leeds welcomes a colourful celebration of diversity and inclusivity, with lively music, an extravagant parade and unmissable parties. From 1.30pm next Sunday (August 6), buses will be diverted before resuming their normal routes once roads have re-opened, and it is safe to do so.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the city for the return of the event, with performances and speeches on the Sainsbury’s stage in Millennium Square set to begin from 11.30am – from there the route will follow to Cookridge Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street, Duke Street, Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls, Call Lane and Lower Briggate.

Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane will be closed for the duration of the day so services using these roads will be diverted throughout. See the full list of diversions below:

Every year, Leeds welcomes a colourful celebration of diversity and inclusivity. Picture: Steve Riding

1 Lawnswood 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Infirmary Street then via King Street, Wellington Street, West Street, Inner Ring Road, Woodhouse Lane Slip Road, Blackman Lane and Woodhouse Lane to normal route.Misses: Headrow L, Merrion BCatch from: City Square E

1 Beeston 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Inner Ring Road, Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade and Park Row to normal route.Misses: Merrion C, Headrow M, City Square GCatch from: Station E

2 3 3A Moortown / Roundhay 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Great Wilson Street then via Crown Point Road, Marsh Lane, A64, Eastgate, Regent Street and Byron Street to normal route.Misses: Southbank D, Corn Exchange C, Victoria KCatch from: Southbank E

0400-1330 and 1630-2359 before and after the paradeNormal route to Great Wilson Street then via Crown Point Road, Duke Street, Eastgate and Vicar Lane to normal route.Misses: Southbank D, Corn Exchange C, Victoria KCatch from: Southbank E

Performances and speeches on the Sainsbury’s stage in Millennium Square are set to begin from 11.30am. Picture: James Hardisty

2 3 3A Middleton / White Rose Centre 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Chapeltown Road then via Sheepscar Street South, Regent Street, Eastgate (event stop Victoria F), St. Peters Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Hunslet Road and Meadow Lane to normal route.Misses Victoria N, Corn Exchange E, Southbank BCatch from: Victoria F event stop

0400-1330 and 1630-2359 before and after the paradeNormal route to New Market Street then via Boar Lane, Mill Hill and Neville Street to normal route.Misses Southbank BCatch from: Southbank F

4 16 16A Pudsey 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Marsh Lane then via Black Bull Street, Great Wilson Street, Neville Street, Bishopgate Street and Infirmary Street to normal route.Misses: Cultural E, Cultural H, Trinity MCatch from: City Square D

4 16 16A Seacroft/Whinmoor 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to City Square then via Mill Hill, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road and Marsh Lane to normal route.Misses: Trinity R, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B, Cultural DCatch From: City Square D

5A City Centre 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Marsh Lane then via Black Bull Street, Great Wilson Street, Neville Street and Bishopgate Street. Terminating at Infirmary Street. Not serving LGI.Misses: All stops to LGI

5A Halton Moor 1330-1630 during the paradeFrom Infirmary Street via East Parade, South Parade and Park Row resuming service at Park Row City Square I.Misses: Civic O, Merrion C, Headrow N,Catch from: Civic S, City Square I

6 8 27 28 29 X84 Headingley 1330-1630 during the paradeFrom Leeds Bus Station via Regent Street, Skinner Lane, North Street, Clay Pit Lane and Woodhouse Lane to normal route.Misses: Headrow E, Headrow L, Merrion BCatch from: Leeds Bus Station

6 8 27 28 29 X84 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Merrion Street then via New York Road and Regent Street to Leeds Bus Station. Serving event stop at New York Road for alighting passengers.Misses: Headrow M, Headrow HCatch from: Merrion C

7 7A 7S City Centre 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Scott Hall Road then via Sheepscar Street North, Sheepscar Street South and Regent Street terminating at Eastgate (event stop Victoria F).Misses: Victoria M, Corn Exchange D, Trinity O, Station C

7 7A 7S Scott Hall Road 1330-1630 during the paradeService starts at Eastgate event stop Victoria E then via Byron Street to North Street and normal route.Misses: Station C, Trinity R, Victoria I, Victoria LCatch from: Event stop, Victoria E

7(Harrogate Bus Company) Wetherby/Harrogate 1330-1630 during the paradeFrom Leeds Bus Station via St. Peters Street and Marsh Way.Misses: Victoria LCatch From: Bus Station

7(Harrogate Bus Company) Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to New York Road then via Regent Street and St. Peters Street to Leeds Bus Station.Misses: Victoria O

12 13 13A Moortown / Roundhay 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Hunslet Lane then via Crown Point Road, Crown Point Bridge, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road, Eastgate Slip Road, Eastgate Roundabout to Eastgate event stop Victoria E then via Regent Street and Skinner Lane to normal route at North Street.Misses: Crown Point F, Southbank D, Corn Exchange B, Victoria JCatch from: Event Stop Victoria E

0400-1330 and 1630-2359 before and after the paradeNormal route to Hunslet Lane then via Crown Point Road, Crown Point Bridge, Duke Street (observing Stop Cultural F), St. Peter’s Street, Eastgate and Vicar Lane to normal route.Misses: Crown Point F, Southbank D, Corn Exchange B, Victoria JCatch from: Cultural F

12 13 13A Middleton / White Rose Centre 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Vicar Lane then via Lady Lane, St. Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street and Hunslet Lane to normal route.Misses Corn Exchange F, Southbank BCatch from: Victoria O0400-1330 and 1630-2359 before and after the paradeNormal route to Vicar Lane then via Duncan Street, Boar Lane and Neville Street to normal route.Misses Southbank BCatch from: Southbank E

Service 14 15 55C 75 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeTerminating at King Street stop Wellington J. Then via Park Place and Queen Street to Wellington Street and normal route.Misses: Civic L, Civic N, Civic M, City Square F, City Square G

14 15 55C 75 Wellington Street 1330-1630 during the paradeFrom King Street via Park Place and Queen Street to Wellington Street and normal route.Misses: City Square F, City Square G, Wellington M, Wellington QCatch from: Wellington J

19 19A Garforth 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal Route to Park Lane then via Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road and Marsh Lane to normal route.Misses: Civic N, Civic M, Corn Exchange H, Cultural A, Cultural DCatch from: City Square B

19 19A Headingley 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal Route to Marsh Lane then via Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Great Wilson Street, Neville Street and Bishopgate Street to normal route from Infirmary Street.Misses: Cultural E, Cultural H, Corn Exchange I, Station BCatch from: City Square E

33 34 Guiseley/Otley 1330-1630 during the paradeFrom Leeds Bus Station via Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to normal route at Kirkstall Road.Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q, Wellington DCatch from: Leeds Bus Station

33 34 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to West Street then via Inner Ring Road, New York Street and Regent Street to Leeds Bus Station. Serving event stop at New York Road for alighting passengers.Misses: Wellington F, Wellington H, Wellington J, Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria A.

36 Harrogate/Ripon 1330-1630 during the paradeFrom Leeds Bus Station via Regent Street and Byron Street to normal route at North Street.Misses: Victoria KCatch from: Leeds Bus Station

36 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to North Street then via New York Road, Regent Street and St. Peters Street to Leeds Bus Station.Misses: Victoria O.

38 39 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Merrion Street then via New York Road, Regent Street and Eastgate terminating at event stop Victoria E.Misses: Victoria M, Victoria DCatch from: Merrion E.

38 39 Moor Allerton 1330-1630 during the paradeStarting from Eastgate event stop Victoria E via Regent Street, Byron Street, North Street, Meanwood Road and Oatland Road to normal route.Misses: Victoria D, Headrow F, K, Merrion D.Catch from: Event stop Victoria E

40 Leeds Infirmary St 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Woodpecker Junction then via A64 and Regent Street terminating at Eastgate event stop Victoria F.Misses: Cultural E, Cultural G, Corn Exchange J, Trinity O.

40 Seacroft 1330-1630 during the paradeStarting at Eastgate event stop Victoria F then via St. Peters Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to normal route.Misses: Trinity O, Corn Exchange H, Cultural A, Cultural DCatch from: Event stop Victoria F

42 Oakwood 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Westgate then via Inner Ring Road and New York Road to normal route from Regent Street.Misses: All City Centre stopsCatch from: New York Road Event Stop

42 Old Farnley 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to North Street then via New York Road, Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane and Inner Ring Road to normal route at Wellington Road.Misses: All City Centre stopsCatch from: Event stop on New York Road

49 50 50A Monkswood Gate/Seacroft 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Park Lane then via Inner Ring Road and New York Road (serving event stop) to normal route at Burmantofts Street.Misses: All City Centre stops.Catch from: Leeds City College, Event Stop on New York Road

49 50 50A Bramley/Horsforth 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Burmantofts Street then via New York Road, Regent Street, Eastgate Roundabout, Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane and Inner Ring Road to normal route at Park Lane.Misses: All City Centre stopsCatch from: Event Stop Victoria E, Park Lane College

51 52 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Great Wilson Street then via Crown Point Road, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road, terminating at Eastgate event stop Victoria F.Misses: Southbank C, Corn Exchange A, Victoria DCatch from: Southbank E. Service terminates at Victoria F event stop on Eastgate.

0400 – 1330 and 1630 – 2359 before and after the paradeNormal route to Victoria Road then via Neville Street, Bishopgate Street and Boar Lane to normal route at Vicar Lane.Misses: Southbank E, Southbank C, Corn Exchange ACatch from: Corn Exchange A

51 52 Morley 1330-1630 during the paradeService starts from Eastgate event stop Victoria F, then via St. Peters Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street and Great Wilson Street to normal route at Meadow Lane.Misses: Victoria D, Corn Exchange D, Southbank ACatch from: Event Stop Victoria F

0400 – 1330 and 1630 – 2359 before and after the paradeNormal route to New Market Street then via Boar Lane, Mill Hill and Neville Street to normal route.Misses: Southbank ACatch from: Corn Exchange D, Southbank F

56 Moor Grange 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Marsh Lane then via Inner Ring Road, Regent Street to Eastgate Roundabout, Eastgate (serving event stop Victoria E), Regent Street then via Regent Street, Clay Pit Lane and Woodhouse Lane to normal route.Misses: Cultural E, Victoria H, Headrow K, Merrion BCatch from: Event Stop Victoria E

56 Whinmoor 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Merrion Street then via New York Road, Regent Street Eastgate (serving event stop Victoria F) St. Peters Street and Duke Street to normal route at Marsh Lane.Misses: Headrow N, Victoria P, Cultural B, Cultural DCatch from: Event Stop Victoria F

60 Keighley 0900-1700From Leeds Bus Station via St. Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road, Wellington Street Slip Road and Kirkstall Road to normal route.Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q, E.Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

60 Leeds 0900-1700Normal route to Kirkstall Road then via West Street, Inner Ring Road, North Street, New York Road and St. Peters Street to Leeds Bus Station.Misses: Wellington F, H, J, Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria C.Terminates at: Leeds Bus Station

72 X6 Bradford 0845-1700From Leeds Bus Station via St. Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to normal route at Wellington Road.Misses: Headrow D, Civic Q, Civic OCatch from: Leeds Bus Station

72 X6 Leeds 0845-1700Normal route to Wellington Road then via Inner Ring Road, New York Road and St. Peter’s Street to Leeds Bus Station.Misses: Civic N, Civic L, Headrow R, Victoria ATerminates at: Leeds Bus Station

74 Middleton 1330-1630 during the paradeFrom Infirmary Street via East Parade, South Parade, Park Row and Boar Lane.Misses: NoneCatch from: City Square I.

74 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Great Wilson Street then via Neville Street, Bishopgate Street and Infirmary Street.Misses: Crown Point E, Leeds Dock C, Cultural G, Corn Exchange I.

163 166 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to York Road then via Inner Ring Road to Eastgate (using event stop Victoria F).Misses: Cultural E, Cultural G, Corn Exchange J, Station A.

163 168 Castleford 1330-1630 during the paradeFrom Eastgate event stop Victoria F via St Peters Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to normal route.Misses: Station A, Civic M, City Square I, Corn Exchange H, Cultural A, D.Catch from: Event stop Victoria F

200 201 202 203 Dewsbury Road 1330–1630 during the paradeFrom Leeds Bus Station via St. Peters Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Bridge, Black Bull Street and Hunslet Lane to normal route.Misses: Victoria Q, Trinity N, Station F, Southbank F.Catch from: Leeds Bus Station

200 201 202 203 Leeds 1330–1630 during the paradeNormal route to Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Road and Crown Point Bridge to Leeds Bus Station.Misses: Southbank G, Station D, Trinity R, Victoria I

229 254 255 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to Domestic Street then via Holbeck Lane, Ninevah Road, Jack Lane, Meadow Road, Victoria Road, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road and Duke Street to Leeds Bus Station.Misses: Wellington P, Wellington O, City Square B, Station D, Trinity R.

229 254 255 Whitehall Road 1330-1630 during the paradeFrom Leeds Bus Station via St. Peters Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Jack Lane, Ninevah Road, and Holbeck Lane to normal route at Domestic Street.Misses: Victoria Q, Trinity N, City Square C, Wellington M, Wellington NCatch from: Leeds Bus Station

444 446 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeNormal route to East Street then via Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road and Regent Street terminating at Eastgate event stop Victoria F.Misses: Cultural C, Trinity Q.Terminates at: Victoria F (event stop on Eastgate)

444 446 Wakefield 1330-1630 during the paradeStarting from Eastgate event stop Victoria F then via St Peters Street and Duke Street to normal route.Misses: Station A, Civic J, City Square H, Trinity Q, Cultural CCatch from: Event Stop Victoria F

508 Leeds 0900-1700Normal route to Wellington Road then via West Street, Inner Ring Road, North Street, New York Road and St. Peters Street to Leeds Bus Station.Misses: All City Centre StopsTerminates at: Leeds Bus Station

508 Leeds 0900-1700From Leeds Bus Station via St. Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road and Wellington Street Slip Road to normal route at Wellington Road.Misses: All City Centre StopsCatch from: Leeds Bus Station

A1 Flyer Leeds Bradford Airport 0400-1700From Leeds Bus Station via St. Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road, Wellington Street Slip Road and Kirkstall Road to normal route.Misses: All City Centre stopsCatch from: Leeds Bus Station

A1 Flyer Leeds 0400-1700Normal route to Kirkstall Road then via the Inner Ring Road, New York Road (serving event stop) then via Regent Street and Eastgate to Leeds Bus Station.Misses: Wellington F, Wellington H, Wellington J, Station C, Trinity RStops at: New York Road event stop, Leeds Bus Station

X99 Leeds 1330-1630 during the paradeTerminating at Vicar Lane stop Victoria M. Omitting The Headrow, Park Row, City Square and Boar Lane.Misses: Headrow F, Headrow A, Station D