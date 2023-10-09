Leeds bus timetables: Every route diversion and cancellation - including Light Night and 113 hospitals service
and live on Freeview channel 276
From Sunday (October 8), the 113 service between Pontefract, Pinderfields and Dewsbury & District hospitals will be run by Yorkshire Travel. They will be taking over from Arriva, with the timetable to be the same as before.
In the city centre and preparations continue ahead of the return of Leeds Light Night this week. The festival of lights, featuring a series of breathtaking light shows, will take place on October 12 and October 13, with road closures coming into effect on both days.
Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55, 55C, 60, 72, 75, 163, 229, 254, 444, 446, 508, A1, PR1, PR3, X6, X11, X98 and X99 will all face diversions, with a full list of closures and bus diversions available here.
Elsewhere in the city and Sweet Street bus stops on Meadow Road (45013208 and 45013258) continue to be suspended as part of ongoing roadworks. Services 1, 1B, 2, 3, 3A, 51, 52, 116, 200, 201, 202, 203 and PR1 will continue to divert. Meanwhile some early morning and late evening 72 services will not depart from Bradford Interchange or serve Leeds Bus Station.
In a welcome boost to city services, the Sunday daytime closures of Low Lane in Horsforth have been completed, which will see the 50 and 50A services resume their normal routes. The evening closures along the Stanningley Bypass have also been completed, thus allowing the number 4 service to resume its regular route as well.