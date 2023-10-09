A number of key bus diversions and road closures are set to be put in place across Leeds.

From Sunday (October 8), the 113 service between Pontefract, Pinderfields and Dewsbury & District hospitals will be run by Yorkshire Travel. They will be taking over from Arriva, with the timetable to be the same as before.

In the city centre and preparations continue ahead of the return of Leeds Light Night this week. The festival of lights, featuring a series of breathtaking light shows, will take place on October 12 and October 13, with road closures coming into effect on both days.

Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55, 55C, 60, 72, 75, 163, 229, 254, 444, 446, 508, A1, PR1, PR3, X6, X11, X98 and X99 will all face diversions, with a full list of closures and bus diversions available here.

Buses at Leeds Bus Station. Picture: James Hardisty

Elsewhere in the city and Sweet Street bus stops on Meadow Road (45013208 and 45013258) continue to be suspended as part of ongoing roadworks. Services 1, 1B, 2, 3, 3A, 51, 52, 116, 200, 201, 202, 203 and PR1 will continue to divert. Meanwhile some early morning and late evening 72 services will not depart from Bradford Interchange or serve Leeds Bus Station.