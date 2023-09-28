Light Night Leeds is a highlight in the city’s arts calendar and preparations are underway to host the latest edition.

Light Night Leeds 2023 is almost here, with a series of breathtaking light shows set to take over the city. To accommodate the festival, there will be numerous road closures and traffic diversions across Leeds.

The festival launched in 2005 and for 19 years has been lighting up the streets of the city with colourful neon artworks. It will take place on October 12 and October 13, with road closures coming into effect on both days. Here’s a full list of the closures and bus diversions…

Road closures

Light Night will take place on October 12 and October 13. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

There will be partial closures on the following roads on October 12 and 13 from 6pm until 11.30pm on both nights. Full details of which junctions will be closed are available on the Light Night website.

Great George Street, Cookridge Street, Rossington Street, Percival Street, Vernon Street, St Anne’s Street, Calverley Street, Alexander Street, The Headrow, Upper Basinghall Street, Butts Court, Short Street, Park Row, East Parade, South Parade.

Bedford Street, Greek Street, Russel Street, Bond Street, Infirmary Street, Wine Street, Toronto Street, Boar Lane, Bishopsgate Street and Neville Street, City Square, Quebec Street, Bond Street, Lower Basinghall Street, Little King Street.

And there will be partial closures on the following roads on the same evenings from 6pm until 9.30pm.

Briggate, Lands Lane, Albion Street, Albion Place, King Edward Street, Commerical Street, Kirkgate.

Bus service affected

1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55, 55C, 60, 72, 75, 163, 229, 254, 444, 446, 508, A1, PR1, PR3, X6, X11, X98 and X99.

Bus route diversions

Bus service diversions from 1800 until the end of service:

1,1B towards Headingley: A normal route to Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Lower Briggate, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow to resume a normal route at Albion Street.Misses: City Square E.Catch from: Southbank G, Headrow L & Merrion B.

1,1B towards Beeston: A normal route to Albion Street then via The Headrow, Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, Mill Hill to resume a normal route at Neville Street.Misses: City Square G.Catch from: Merrion C, Headrow M, Station E and Southbank F.

4, 4F towards Seacroft: A normal route to King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane, York Street to resume a normal route.Misses: City Square A, Trinity R.Catch from: Wellington G & I, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B & D.

4, 4F Towards Pudsey: A normal route to York Street then via St Peter’ Street, Eastgate, The Headrow (using stop Headrow F), Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street, Westgate, Westgate Slip Road to resume a normal route at Wellington Bridge.Misses: Cultural H, Trinity M, City Square D, Wellington C.Catch from: Cultural E, Headrow F, Civic I & Wellington Bridge.

5, 5A, LCB Towards LGI: A normal route York Road/Marsh Lane Slip Road at Woodpecker Junction then via Shannon Street re-joining Inner Ring Road, Woodhouse Lane stop Merrion C.Misses: Cultural E & G, Corn Exchange J, Trinity N, Station B, Civic O, S, G & HCatch from: York Road/Marsh Lane Slip Road, bus stop 45011988 at Woodpecker Junction.

5, 5A, LCB Towards Halton Moor: Starting from bus stop Merrion C on Woodhouse Lane then to Albion Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane, York Street to resume a normal route.Misses: City Square I, Corn Exchange HCatch from: Merrion C, Headrow N, Cultural B, D

14 Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via Wellington Street terminating on King Street at bus stop Wellington J.Misses: Civic N & M and City Square F.Alight at: Wellington J.

14 Towards Pudsey: Starting from King Street at bus stop Wellington J then via St Paul’s Street, Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.Misses: City Square F, Wellington Q & CCatch from: Wellington J & E

15 Towards Leeds: A normal route to West Street then via Wellington Road, Wellington Street to terminating on King Street at bus stop Wellington J.Misses: Civic M, City Square F.Drop off at: Wellington J.

15 Towards Old Farnley: Starting from bus stop Wellington J on King Street then via St Paul’s Street, Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.Misses: City Square F, Wellington Q & C.Catch From: Wellington J, Wellington Bridge.

16, 16A Towards Seacroft: A normal route to King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane, York Street to resume a normal route.Misses: City Square A, Trinity R.Catch from: Wellington G I, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B & D.

16, 16A Towards Pudsey: A normal route to York Street then via St Peter’ Street, Eastgate, The Headrow (using stop Headrow F), Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street, Westgate, Westgate Slip Road to resume a normal route at Wellington Bridge.Misses: Cultural H, Trinity M, City Square D, Wellington C.Catch from: Cultural E, Headrow F, Civic I & Wellington Bridge.

19, 19A Towards Garforth: A normal route to Westgate then via Oxford Place, Great George Street, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, Headrow, Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at York Street.Misses: Civic M, City Square I, Corn Exchange H.Catch from: Civic N, Cultural A & D.

19,19A Towards Tinshill/Ireland Wood: A normal route to York Street then via St Peters Street, Eastgate, The Headrow (using stop Headrow F), Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street to resume a normal route at Westgate.Misses: Cultural H, Corn Exchange I, Station B, Civic O.Catch from: Cultural E, Headrow F, Civic I, Park Lane at Leeds City College.

33,34 Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via the Inner Ring Road exiting at Woodpecker Junction, York Street into Leeds Bus Station.Misses: All stops in Leeds City centre.Drop off at: Leeds Bus Station

33, 34 Towards Guiseley/Otley: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, to Woodpecker Junction joining the Inner Ring Road, exiting for Kirkstall Road to resume a normal route on Kirkstall Road.Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q & DCatch from: Leeds Bus Station.

42 Towards Old Farnley: A normal route to The Headrow then via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street, Westgate, Westgate Slip Road to resume a normal route at Wellington Bridge.Misses: Headrow A, Wellington Q, C, DCatch from: Headrow D and Wellington Bridge.

42 Towards Oakwood: A normal route to King Street then via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street to resume a normal route at The Headrow.Misses: Civic K.Catch from: Wellington J, Headrow G, Victoria C.

49, 50, 50A Towards Bramley/Horsforth: A normal route to The Headrow then via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street, Westgate to resume a normal route at Park Lane.Misses: Civic P & O.Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria G, Headrow C.

49, 50, 50A Towards Seacroft: A normal route to Westgate then via Oxford Place, Great George Street, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street to resume a normal route at The Headrow.Misses: Headrow J.Catch from: Civic N, Headrow G, Cultural C & D.

55, 55C, 75 Towards Leeds: A normal route to King Street then terminating at King Street bus stop Wellington J.Misses: Civic L, City Square G.Drop off at: Wellington J.

55, 55C, 75 Towards Cottingley: Starting from King Street bus stop Wellington J, Park Place, Queen Street, Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall RoadMisses: Civic L, City Square G, Wellington M.Catch from: Wellington J & N.

60 Towards Leeds: A Normal route to Kirkstall Road then via West Street slip road, Inner Ring Road, New York Road, St Peter’s Street into Leeds Bus Station.Misses: Wellington F, H, J, Civic L, Headrow I.Catch from: Bus stop 45011762 at Kirkstall Fire Station.

60 Towards Keighley: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q, E.Catch from: Leeds Bus Station

72, X6 Towards Leeds: A Normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Inner ring Road exiting at New York Road, Eastgate, St Peters Street into Leeds Bus StationMisses: Wellington Bridge, West Street, Civic N & L, Headrow R & I, Victoria A.Drop off at: Leeds Bus Station.72, X6 Towards Bradford: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.Misses: Headrow D, Civic Q & O, Wellington Bridge.Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

163 Towards Castleford: Service starting on York Street at stop Cultural AMisses: Station A, Civic M, City Square I, Corn exchange HCatch from: Cultural A & D.

163 Towards Leeds: A normal route to York Street then Terminating at stop Cultural E.Misses: Cultural G, Corn Exchange J, Station ADrop off at: Cultural E & A

229 Towards Leeds: A normal route to Domestic Street then via Holbeck Lane, Bridge Road, Ninevah Road, Jack Lane, Meadow Road, Victoria Road, Neville Street, Bishopgate Street to resume a normal route to the Bus Station.Misses: Wellington P & O, City Square B, Station DDrop off at: Trinity R, Victoria I

229 Towards Huddersfield: A normal route to Boar Lane then via Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Dewsbury Road, Jack Lane, Nineveh Road, Bridge Street and Holbeck Lane.Misses: City Square C, Wellington M, N.Catch from: Bus Station, Victoria Q, Trinity N.

254 Towards Leeds: A normal route to Domestic Street then via Holbeck Lane, Bridge Road, Ninevah Road, Jack Lane, Meadow Road, Victoria Road, Neville Street, Bishopgate Street to resume a normal route to the Bus Station.Misses: Wellington P & O, City Square B, Station D.Drop off at: Trinity R, Victoria I.

254 Towards Dewsbury: A normal route to Boar Lane then via Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Dewsbury Road, Jack Lane, Nineveh Road, Bridge Street and Holbeck Lane.Misses: City Square C, Wellington M, N.Catch from: Bus Station, Victoria Q, Trinity N.

444/446 Towards Wakefield: Service starting on York Street at stop Cultural CMisses: Station A, Civic J, City Square H, Trinity Q.Catch from: Cultural C.

444/446 Towards Leeds: Service terminating on York Street at Cultural CMisses: Cultural G, Corn Exchange J, Station ADrop off at: Cultural C

508 Towards Halifax: Starting from King Street bus stop Wellington J, Park Place, Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.Misses: Bus Station, Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q.Catch from: Wellington J, E and Wellington Bridge.

508 Towards Leeds: A normal route to King Street then terminating at King Street bus stop Wellington J.Misses: Civic L & Bus Station.Drop off at: Wellington J.

A1 Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via West Street slip road, Inner Ring Road, New York Road, St Peter’s Street into the Bus Station.Misses: Wellington F, H & J, City Square J, Trinity R.Catch from: Bus stop 45011762 at Kirkstall Fire Station.

A1 Towards Leeds/Bradford Airport: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.Misses: Trinity N, Station B, Wellington Q & D.Catch from: Bus Station.

PR1 Towards Elland Road: From Boar Lane then via Mill Hill, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane joining M621 West, exiting at Juntion 2 then using slip road to the Elland Road Park & Ride site.Misses: Wellington NCatch from: Trinity P

X11 Towards Bradford: Start service from King Street bus stop Wellington J then via Park Place, Queens Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.Misses: Civic L, City Square D, Wellington CCatch from: Wellington J and Wellington Bridge.

X11 Towards Leeds: A normal route to Wellington Street then terminating at King Street bus stop Wellington J.Misses: Civic L.Drop off at: Wellington J

X98/X99 Towards Wetherby: Service starts from Victoria A.Misses: Station D.Catch from: Victoria A.