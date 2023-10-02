Leeds bus timetables: Every route diversion and cancellation - including Stanningley Bypass and Station Road
From today (Monday, October 2) Station Road in Otley will be closed for roadworks until Thursday, October 5. Services 33, 34, 653, 962, 963 & X84 will divert via Piper Lane, Westgate and Kirkgate. Elsewhere service 5 is diverting until further notice due to a road closure on Hanover Way. Service 5 will divert via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way.
Stanningley Bypass will be closed for roadworks from Wednesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 7 between 8pm and 6am each evening. Service 4 will divert via Swinnow Road, Swinnow Lane and Pudsey Road to resume route at the Ring Road as a result.
Sweet Street bus stops on Meadow Road (45013208 and 45013258) continue to be suspended as part of ongoing roadworks. Services 1, 1B, 2, 3, 3A, 51, 52, 116, 200, 201, 202, 203 and PR1 will continue to divert.
Low Lane, Horsforth will be shut for roadworks on Sunday, October 1 and Sunday, October 8 from 08am to 5pm. Services 50/50A will divert via Ring Road, Spen Lane & Butcher Hill to Lea Farm Road on October 1, before diverting via Lea Farm Road, Butcher Hill, Spen Lane and Ring Road on October 8.
In a welcome boost to city services, Wellington Street is set to reopen eastbound this week following a month long closure. Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 60, 81, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 & X11 will return to their normal routes.