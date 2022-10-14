News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Light Night 2022: 11 breathtaking pictures as light shows take over the city centre

The streets of Leeds were transformed into a spectacular illuminated playground last night as tens of thousands of people were captivated by one of the country’s biggest arts events.

By Alex Grant
15 minutes ago

Events took place right across Leeds, all separated into individual zones, with several shows taking place within each zone.

The stunning return of Light Night saw some of the city’s most recognisable buildings and spaces host a programme of 50 jaw-dropping artworks from across the world, each identifying with the theme Playful City.

YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson was there to capture the most breathtaking moments.

1. The Queen’s Hotel

Highlights included a jaw-dropping projection on The Queen’s Hotel entitled Joyride, reinventing the building as a futuristic, digital rollercoaster ride.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Millennium Square

The first night of the two-night event was aimed at bringing people together and encouraging visitors to interact with the city in a series of new, fun and innovative ways.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Trinity Leeds

Spark - a high-tech extravaganza of amazing drumming, stunning costumes, dynamic choreography - also wowed the crowds at Trinity Leeds.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Headrow

The Power of Poetry in the Headrow.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

