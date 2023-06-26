Sweet Street, Leeds city centre is to remain shut “until further notice” as roadworks get underway. The closure to the busy route will see services 1, 1B, 2, 3, 3A, 51, 52, 116, 200, 201, 202, 203, PR1 & RA1 all divert. Bus stops on Meadow Road, near Sweet Street (45013208 and 45013258) have also been suspended due to the works.

Closure of the M621 Junction 2a at Elland Road will also continue to cause disruption. Services 51, 52 & PR1 will divert via M621 Motorway East while services 55 & 55C will divert via Wesley Street, Beeston Road & Cemetery Road in both directions. There will also be a temporary stop in place for journeys to Leeds city centre near the Evangelical Church on Cemetery Road.

Meanwhile buses will stop using Dawlish Terrace (Iceland) bus stop (45010810) on York Road, towards Cross Gates, until further notice due to the road surface having collapsed in the layby. Metro reports that Leeds City Council are aware and have a plan to make a more permanent repair to the road surface.

Over a dozen services will divert. Picture: James Hardisty

Services 5, 5A, 7(Harrogate), 11, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 163, 164, 840 & 843 will all divert. Elsewhere service 8 will divert via Deighton Road and York Road as Sandbeck Lane, Wetherby remains closed due to roadworks from 7pm-midnight each evening.