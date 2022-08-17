Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LCD screens will show a regular queue time and a Fast Track queue time so that passengers have a much clearer idea of waiting times for clearing security when they arrive at the airport.

It comes after Leeds Bradford and airports across the country saw huge queues building up as a result of a shortage of security staff in the wake of cutbacks made during the pandemic.

As passengers returned to the skies in huge numbers this spring, social media sites were awash with pictures of queues snaking out of terminal buildings and complaints from people who had stood for hours in order to get through security gates at airports including Leeds Bradford.

Screens showing estimated security queue times. Picture: Leeds Bradford Airport

Recruitment campaigns were launched in order to rebuild staffing numbers in time for the summer holidays but now the threat of strike action by security staff means further disruption could be on the cards.

Sharing a picture of the new screens on its Facebook page, Leeds Bradford Airport said: “We have some fancy new technology here at the airport. When you arrive you’ll now be able to see LIVE how long the wait queues are for both security lanes.

“The times shown on the screens are the estimated time taken from the end of the queue to the time you exit the security area. This INCLUDES the time it takes to complete the security process, re-pack your bags and exit the security zone.”

The GMB union is calling for an immediate increase in the hourly rate of pay for security workers, after claims that managers at the airport have implemented “discretionary and performance related bonuses” which are “inaccessible to many security staff”.

They have threatened to walk out at “the end of August” unless a “meaningful” offer to increase their pay is made.

Airport bosses said they have “engaged openly and cooperatively with GMB throughout the pandemic” but that the latest industrial action threat had come “without warning and without discussions”.