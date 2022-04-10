Leeds Bradford Airport hiring security officers as it experiences high demand during Easter break

Leeds Bradford Airport is recruiting for new security officers.

Airports across the country have been struggling to cope with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

This is said to be due to understaffing across the industry.

At Leeds Bradford Airport, passengers have faced long queues, however, the CEO, Vincent Hodder, said he is "confident" that the processes are in place to fix the issue.

Mr Hodder said: “The return of some normality to international travel after the past two years is very welcome news. However, we are currently contending with industry-wide issues in recruitment and staffing that are leading to longer times for passengers to move through the airport than usual.

“Although the disruption at LBA is not as severe as other airports, it is not up to our high standards. We would like to apologise to anyone who has experienced excessive queuing in recent weeks and ask for your continued patience as we do everything that we can to ensure a smooth journey for passengers.

“More staff are joining our team every week, so we do feel confident that the processes are in place to fix current issues. I hope everyone has an enjoyable Easter holiday and we look forward to seeing you at LBA soon.”

The airport is currently for aviation security officers.

There are both full-time and part-time roles available.

Duties include searching baggage, searching people, patrolling the airport terminal , checking identification and travel documents and providing excellent customer service.

A full training programme will be provided to the successful candidates.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and have a driving licence and own transport.