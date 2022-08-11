Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GMB union is calling for an immediate increase in the hourly rate of pay for security workers, after claims that managers at the airport have implemented “discretionary and performance related bonuses” which are “inaccessible to many security staff”.

They have threatened to walk out at “the end of August” unless a “meaningful” offer to increase their pay is made.

Leeds Bradford Airport has been threatened with strike action by GMB union security staff.

Leeds Bradford Airport statement

LBA confirmed that it had received a notification of industrial action from GMB union, which relates to a “small proportion of LBA security staff” – less than 25 per cent.

Airport bosses said they have “engaged openly and cooperatively with GMB throughout the pandemic” but that the latest industrial action threat had come “without warning and without discussions”.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of LBA, said: “We are disappointed at this cynical move to industrial action before requesting any negotiations.

"Despite the damage to the aviation industry during the pandemic, we have done everything we can to increase the pay of our front line staff, and feel that pay increases of up to 15 per cent is a considerable step in improving conditions.

"We remain committed to working with GMB and our staff to reach agreement and thereby avoid unnecessary strike action.”

The vote was over nine to one in favour of strikes, according to the GMB union.

GMB union statement in full

GMB official Rachel Dix said: “This is a powerful result, with a very high response rate, most of the votes were cast over the first two days of the ballot such was the strength of feeling and motivation of our members to ensure that they are finally heard.

“All they are asking for is a wage which will afford them a decent standard of living.

“Our members have been incredibly patient but the discretionary performance related bonuses that have been offered are not trusted, too late in the day and are no substitute for an hourly pay increase.