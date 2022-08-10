Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union told the Yorkshire Post that security staff are angered as airport bosses delay pay talks, leaving them to struggle on minimum wage.

Management at the airport have implemented discretionary and performance related bonuses without union involvement, GMB claims.

They said this scheme is inaccessible to many security staff and "goes nowhere near addressing the rising cost of living".

Leeds Bradford Airport security threaten to walk out over pay offer as "disruption looms" according to union

GMB is calling for an immediate substantial increase in the hourly rate of pay for security staff and threaten members will walk out at the end of August if a "meaningful offer to increase their pay is not forthcoming".

Thousands of passengers could be grounded if the strike action goes ahead according to GMB.

However, Vincent Hodder, CEO of LBA, called the move "cynical" and directed "before requesting any negotiations".

Mr Hodder added: "Despite the damage to the aviation industry during the pandemic, we have done everything we can to increase the pay of our front line staff, and feel that pay increases of up to 15% is a considerable step in improving conditions.

"We remain committed to working with GMB and our staff to reach agreement and thereby avoid unnecessary strike action.”

Rachel Dix, GMB Organiser, said staff cast votes on the strike action with a "high response rate".

She added: “All they are asking for is a wage which will afford them a decent standard of living.

“Our members have been incredibly patient but the discretionary performance related bonuses that have been offered are not trusted, too late in the day and are no substitute for an hourly pay increase.

“They are not prepared to wait any longer for the respect and renumeration they deserve from their employer, but they are genuinely open to constructive negotiation that will pave the way to a satisfactory resolution.”

A spokesperson for LBA said they had received a notification of industrial action from GMB that relates to a small proportion of LBA security staff – less than 25 per cent.

"LBA has engaged openly and cooperatively with GMB throughout the pandemic", the spokesperson said.

"However, prior to the notification of industrial action action today, LBA had not received any request from GMB to enter into negotiations for future additional salary increases.

"This action has come without warning and without discussions with LBA.

"Since 1st February 2022, LBA has increased total remuneration of front-line security staff by 11.1 per cent and more highly skilled security staff by 15.6 per cent.

"Of these amounts, only 2.5 per cent in each case relates to a company performance related payment."

Departures from LBA, who have faced a mountain of public criticism in recent months for 'theme park style queues' stretching out the terminal building, were an average of seven minutes and 42 seconds late taking-off in 2021.