'Avoid at all costs': Passenger warning to flyers with Leeds Bradford Airport queues at 'almost half a mile long'

Travellers were left queuing out the terminal building as security personnel worked to get people through.

It comes as airports across the country continue to struggle dealing with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Other flyers described the queues as 'an absolute nightmare' and as 'almost half a mile long'.

With many staff having been let go at the height of the pandemic the airport is now in a race against time to hire and train up new staff.

"Tremendously enjoying being stuck with hundreds of other people in a really dark, narrow hallway right now with absolutely zero information on whether my flight is delayed or I missed my flight." tweeted one frustrated holidaymaker.

"Avoid Leeds-Bradford at all costs, this feels more like a cow market than an airport."

While another remarked that the media coverage of the issue had been right after all.

"Not saying the papers were right about the queues at Leeds Bradford Airport but the papers were absolutely right about the queues at Leeds Bradford Airport" they tweeted.

"Update: lots of kids crying, I might follow suit."

Earlier this week, the CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport issued an apology to all customers impacted by 'current queuing issues'.

"I’m sorry for all passengers that have had a negative experience travelling at LBA in recent weeks and want to assure everybody across the region that we have solutions in place to fix these problems as quickly as possible." said, CEO, Vincent Hodder.

"We’re doing everything we can to make travelling through LBA is as smooth and comfortable an experience as possible, whilst also being a safe environment."

The airport has a large amount of new recruits confirmed, however, a spokesperson said LBA are still awaiting full Home Office approval across all positions, following extensive referencing and accreditation checks.

Last week, around 67,000 passengers travelled through LBA.