Emirates recruiting for cabin crew in Leeds and offering 'world-class' learning experience in Dubai

The world's largest international airline pledge to provide employees with a 'world-class' learning experience in Dubai, where all members of the Emirates crew are based.

They are inviting aviation industry hopefuls to submit an online application with an up-to-date CV and a recent photograph.

Credit: James Hardisty

Candidates will then be invited to an open day event, some of which will be held in Leeds, and will need to be prepared to spend the entire day there.

Details regarding venues and dates are yet to be confirmed.

The airline is on the hunt for individuals who are passionate about 'delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality', as well as 'creating memorable moments' for Emirates customers.

Emirates have also outlined that an ideal candidate will 'lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security and safety procedures'.

Employees are offered a tax-free salary and free accommodation provided by the company, as well as other benefits such as free transport to and from work.

The search for cabin crew has also led Emirates to plan assessment days in Oxford, Bristol, Cardiff, Newcastle and Glasgow.

By October, the airline is planning to offer 110 weekly flights from London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow airports.

Successful applicants will join a global cabin crew team which consists of 160 nationalities, and covers 130 cities across six continents with the help pf a fleet of over 200 all wide-body aircraft.